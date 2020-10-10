New restaurant would be built by Viking Lakes
Eagan may get another Chipotle.
The restaurant is likely going to be part of a new commercial area west of Viking Lakes at 855 Vikings Parkway.
It would be Eagan’s third Chipotle restaurant.
The Eagan City Council approved a planned development amendment Tuesday that included space for the restaurant. The City Council continued an item about the outdoor dining area to its next meeting to allow time for a public hearing.
The other Chipotle restaurants are in Eagan’s Promenade center off Yankee Doodle Road (3324 Promenade Ave.) and at 2075 Cliff Road, west of the Cliff Lake Centre.
The new location would be built in a mixed-used development that was initially approved by the city in late 2019.
The plans include an 8,000-square-foot child care building as well as a 20,600-square-foot multi-tenant building on vacant land.
It’s an attractive location, said Brenda Radichel Quaye with Venstar, which is developing the project, because it’s near both office buildings and a new multi-family residential development.
The building blueprints show space for a Caribou coffee shop, bank, and for two sit-down restaurants flanked by an outdoor patio.
Venstar wanted to change the plans for the bank to a restaurant with a drive-thru, citing that much has changed in the industry since the initial approval.
Developers were preparing a building permit application days before the pandemic hit last spring.
“We were ready to submit our construction documents two days before the city shut down,” said Quaye.
The project has been postponed until spring 2021.
“I think we all know how the restaurant industry has been decimated by COVID,” Quaye said.
The request was complicated.
Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz said Chipotle is traditionally classified as a casual restaurant.
But Chipotle has been adding “Chipotlanes” to its stores worldwide, and restaurants with drive-thru lanes are classified as fast-food. That classification was not part of the initial approval.
It won’t be a traditional drive-thru, as there won’t be any menu boards.
Customers order and pay online. The lanes are for pick-up only, Quaye said.
The Eagan City Council plans to vote on additional measures at its next meeting.
