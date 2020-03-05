Officer injured in pursuit
A Minneapolis man was charged with a pair of felonies in Dakota County District Court this week following an incident Feb. 27 that resulted in a chase through Eagan.
The Eagan Police Department was on routine patrol at a gas station along Diffley Road in Eagan at about 5:18 a.m. Feb. 27 when the officer came across a stolen vehicle in the parking lot and started following the vehicle.
After the officer activated its emergency lights, the suspect, later identified as Andrew James McGovern, 25, of Minneapolis, began traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph and drove through red lights without stopping, according to the criminal complaint.
Two police cars joined the pursuit, but the driver didn’t stop.
Instead the driver allegedly drove into oncoming traffic before turning into a residential neighborhood and then onto a dead-end road.
Officers attempted to block him in, but the driver drove around them into the side yard of a residence.
The driver eventually slowed and ran from the vehicle. He went through residential backyards and eventually down a steep embankment leading to I-35E.
He continued to I-35E and crossed northbound traffic, nearly getting hit with a semi-truck, before being detained in the median of the interstate.
As part of the foot pursuit, one of the officers broke a bone in his leg.
According to the Eagan Police Department, he shattered a bone from stepping in a hole during the foot pursuit and is looking at about three to four months of recovery. He was right behind McGovern with other officers as they neared the freeway.
Other officers were able to apprehend the suspect.
The vehicle was found with its steering column torn apart, as if it had been hot-wired. There were no keys in the vehicle.
McGovern is being held for a parole violation by the Minnesota Department of Corrections and burglary charges in Hennepin and Anoka counties.
He was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies, in Dakota County.
He was also charged with fleeing a peace officer (other than motor vehicle), which is a misdemeanor.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of eight years and 91 days in prison and a $16,000 fine.
