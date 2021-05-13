A California woman was charged in Dakota County District court via summons with a pair of felonies earlier this week for an alleged scam where she called a Dakota County resident treating to cancel the person’s Social Security benefits.
In May 2019, a victim reportedly received a phone call from someone who said they were going to suspend the victim’s Social Security benefits unless the victim wired money to two different bank accounts and purchase gift cards to send to the caller.
The victim transferred approximately $15,823 to one bank account and $15,921 to another.
Officers obtained the bank records showing that those transfers went to two other bank accounts and eventually transferred to an account owned by Yalin Gao, 23, of Riverside, Calif.
According to the criminal complaint, officers discovered a total of $199,110 was transferred via 199 separate Zelle and Venmo transactions by different people to Gao from March 26-June 5 in 2019. During the same time, Gao transferred approximately $169,039 to at least 10 other people.
Officers spoke to Gao by phone who stated the money was deposited by her parents and her parent’s friends for tuition and living expenses. The transfers out were to her friends to pay for living expenses.
She was charged with felony theft by swindle (over $5,000) and for receiving stolen property (over $5,000). The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, if someone asks for payment via gift card, like a Google Play or iTunes card, and then giving them the numbers on the back of the card, it’s a scam.
“No real business or government agency will ever insist you pay them with a gift card,” according to the FTC. “Anyone who demands to be paid with a gift card is a scammer.”
In general, don’t respond to calls, text or emails from unknown numbers or sources; don’t click on any links or email attachments from unknown senders; and never share personal or financial information of the phone, text or email.
Callers may make false promises, offer money or prizes; make threats of jail time; or threaten lawsuits.
Last year Dakota County released a warning to residents of a phone scam related to COVID-19.
Residents reported receiving phone calls, text messages and door-to-door scams about COVID-19 testing kits, cures and bogus charity donations.
To report potential fraud, visit www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.
