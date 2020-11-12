A St. Paul man has been charged in the murder of a Minnapolis man following an alleged robbery gone wrong Monday in Eagan.
Robert Lee Baker, 29 of St. Paul has been charged with murder in the second degree (with intent) (not premeditated) and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person (prior crime of violence conviction), according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.
He allegedly shot Maurice Antonio Anderson, 29 of Minneapolis, Nov. 9 in Eagan.
According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police responded to a report of shots fired at about 9 p.m. at the near the intersection of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road. One caller said there was a male laying on the ground outside a hotel and another said a red car had left the area at a high rate of speed.
When they arrived, officers attempted live saving efforts, but Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined he died of 11 gunshot wounds.
Officers located the red car a short time later. Baker was in the passenger seat.
When interview the driver, she said that she and Baker had gone to the hotel to meet a friend. After her friend got into the back seat of the car, two males with handguns got into the backseat and told them to drive. She drove to the hotel parking lot and pulled over.
The two males then robbed her and Baker allegedly.
During an interview after he was arrested, Baker said after they were robbed, the suspects ran away. He said he got out of the car to chase them and yelled to give him his stuff back.
Baker said he fired his gun, striking one of the males. Baker claimed he chased the victim as he was shooting him.
Casings were found in multiple areas at the scene matching the handgun Baker admitted using.
Officer found a handgun in the vehicle, according to the report.
Due to his criminal history, Baker is not allowed to possess a firearm due.
The maximum sentence for the charges is 55 years in prison and a $60,000 fine.
Baker’s bail was set at $1.5 million without conditions and $1 with conditions by Judge Thomas Pugh. His next court appearance is Nov. 25.
