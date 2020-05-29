Planning Commission reviews blueprints
The Dakota County Community Development Agency is looking to the Cedar Grove district for a new affordable housing development in Eagan.
The Eagan Planning Commission reviewed an application for Nicols Pointe, an three story, 24-unit affordable housing apartment for residents 55 or older with a preference for veterans.
It would be built on the southeast corner of Nicols Road and Cedar Grove Parkway.
All of the units would have one bedroom.
The CDA would own and manage the location and it has had discussions with DARTS and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans about potential partnerships.
It’s part of the Cedar Grove Redevelopment District across the road from the Cedar Grove Transit Station and a few blocks south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
If the project gains approval with the city, the CDA will apply for grants in 2020 with a goal of beginning construction in 2021 and opening in 2022, said Kari Gill, CDA deputy executive director and director of housing development.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans.
There are fewer parking stalls than city standards, but Gill said based on experience with other CDA senior housing, they expect fewer residents to own vehicles.
It’s also located next to the a transit station, which they expect residents will use.
The property’s plans don’t include much for outside recreational facilities other than some gathering spaces outside. There will be an indoor fitness area.
“It’s consistent with our other senior housing,” Gill said.
A few neighbors expressed their disapproval of the project citing concerns about losing the natural habitat. It would be built on three vacant, wooded lots.
There were concerns about diminished property values, noise during construction, loss of privacy, an increase in traffic, loss of views and increase in crime.
The CDA has worked to keep the impact to surrounding properties to a minimum, Gill said.
The complex would be built as close to the intersection as possible and the architect put the building as far into a hill as possible to reduce the height of the building.
They’ve also proposed a building with a flat roof to retain as much of the views as possible.
Architect Kim Bretheim said the height of the new building is approximately the same as the Cedar Grove Townhomes.
Gill said she understands the concerns from the neighbors about losing the natural area, but the CDA feels this is good use of the property that it has owned since 2013.
Bretheim said most of the mature trees on the east side of the development would remain and serve as a buffer from the single-family homes.
They plan to keep the maximum number of trees on the site although the ash trees and others in poor condition would be removed.
The CDA administers more than 30 different programs in Dakota County and manages over 2,800 units of affordable rental housing for working families and seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.