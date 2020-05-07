Staff will use time to do repairs, upgrades
Cascade Bay Waterpark in Eagan will be closed for 2020.
The Eagan City Council made the sad, but safe decision based on the recommendation from city staff to not open the waterpark this summer.
City Administrator David Osberg said the city held off as long as we could before making the decision.
But, on the bright side, the closure will give the city time do some repairs and upgrades over the summer.
Cascade Bay was due for several maintenance related repairs that could have required the park to close in the future anyway.
The plan is to resurface the pool and replace the ship, which was scheduled to be addressed in the next year in the next year or two due to aging.
The city plans to put replace roofs and shower towers, recondition the floors and upgrade the sound equipment among other repairs.
“This will help us do some deferred maintenance and we’ll come back even better in 2021,” Council Member Gary Hanson said.
Still, it’s a bummer.
On average, Park and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said the park draws more than 2,000 people some days and 120,000 annually.
“It will be difficult to meeting guidelines in large waterparks like this,” Pimental said. “Waterparks of this size can be pretty unpredictable and it would be a difficult to maintain proper social distancing.”
Pimental said they looked into capping the attendance to 500 people per day but that would be a challenge to run economically.
Season passes were drastically lower than last year and they were receiving several cancellations in reservations.
The closure of Cascade Bay Waterpark includes the closure of the park for daily attendance along with Little Mates classes, the Captain’s Course Miniature Golf, Cardio Bay, birthday parties, and private rentals.
The passes that have been purchased will be refunded.
The option of opening later in the summer would be problematic from a staffing perspective, Osberg said.
By this time in an average year the city would have all 150 staff hired ready for training. The city only had applications for about half the positions needed and it would be challenging to fill the remaining positions.
There’s also the concerns in training incoming staff including lifeguards would be challenging under current social distancing measures in place.
Pimental said they’ve kept staff updated throughout the process, and said many potential employees left to find other employment with more guarantees.
Pimental said none of the recent hire have started yet and they may find additional opportunities other summer opportunities with the city for employment.
Mayor Mike Maguire gave credit to Park and Recreation staff who “have worked hard to keep the parks open and accessible and open to the public.”
