Stock & Barrel adds special lighting to gun range
Businesses are finding a new normal now that some have been allowed to open.
Stock & Barrel, an indoor gun club and shooting range in Eagan, opened its doors this week after being closed for two months.
“We persevered and survived and thrived,” said Kevin Vick, executive vice president of Stock & Barrel Gun Club.
They spent the past 60 days “sprucing up” the place and basically preparing for last Monday.
Its currently operating at 50 percent capacity. Every other shooting lane is open.
Vick said the firearms industry is already heavily regulated and safety is a top priority.
Aside from the common safety measures such as masks for every employee, screening for employees and constant cleaning, Vick said they installed in special lighting.
Stock & Barrel added hospital-grade sanitizing lighting to its range, and they use UV-C disinfection light wand in high traffic areas.
“With these wands, that does kill the (coronavirus),” Vick said. “We use it on the credit card devices and on the rental firearms. Pens. Bathrooms. It’s a great tool.”
The sanitizing lighting on the range “is on the UV range so it’s safe for humans but it kills bacteria, mold and spores and other things that cause respiratory issues. It’s an additional layer beyond the sanitizing.”
New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority announced the use of UV light on subway cars, buses, technology centers, and offices, according to WebMD. The National Academy of Sciences says although there is no concrete evidence for UV’s effectiveness on the virus that causes COVID-19, it has worked on other similar viruses, so it would likely fight this one too, WebMD said.
The air in the range is also filtered every 90 seconds through hospital grade filters.
Vick was even able to start offering classes. The tables are gone in the classroom to allow proper spacing.
“People are responding to it,” Vick said. “People are registering for classes again and reserving lanes. We were excited when we heard we could open. The overall feeling was positive.”
Stock & Barrel is largely based on memberships, so Vick said it survived economically.
“We have monthly dues and the members overwhelmingly kept paying,” Vick said. “They wanted to support the local small businesses. It helped out a lot.”
