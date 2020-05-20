Bonfire Restaurant in Eagan and its other locations in Minnesota will close permanently, according to a release on its website.
“As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, we have tried our best to navigate this uncharted territory. We have explored multiple paths to emerge triumphant at the end of this pandemic, but there’s just no way for us to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home,” according to a statement on its website.
The company was already walking a fine line before COVID-19, it stated.
“Given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward,” according to the statement.
Unused gift cards can still be used at three Axel’s locations. The closest Axel’s to Eagan is in Mendota at 1318 Sibley Memorial Hwy. There are also Axel restaurants in Chanhassen and Roseville.
Loyalty points will also be transferred to the closest Axel’s location. Any missed promotions will be honored for the first two weeks after Axel’s reopen.
– Andy Rogers
