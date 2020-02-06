A Bloomington woman is facing decades in prison following an alleged crime spree in Dakota County last December.
The Eagan Police Department allege at least six apartment complexes in the city had been entered without permission by Amber Rose Norman, 23, of Bloomington.
She also received felony burglary charges for incidents in Mendota Heights Dec. 27 and 31, and Hastings Dec. 16.
The Rosemount Police Department arrested her Dec. 29 following an alleged drug deal and ensuing police chase.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office said the reason she did not remain in custody Dec. 29 was either “private data and/or part of the investigation.”
Each second-degree burglary charge comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A felony controlled substance crime comes with a maximum 20 years and $250,000 fine.
Eagan officers investigated several reports of vehicles being entered while parked in apartment underground parking garages Dec. 11-31.
Items taken included glasses, a folding knife, workplace IDs, a GPS system, Bluetooth speaker, a passport, driver’s license, gym bags, CDs, a CD player, debit card, Social Security cards, a birth certificate, gift cards, garage door openers, and a taser, according to the criminal complaints.
Norman was identified as the suspect via surveillance videos. In one instance she was allegedly observed checking vehicle doors by pulling on the handles and going through unlocked vehicles.
Officers were also called to a senior living facility at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17 when they learned that Norman allegedly entered the facility and took a cellphone from the front desk.
When officers approached, Norman fled on foot but was taken into custody, according to the complaint.
During a search of her vehicle, officers allegedly found one of the garage door openers reportedly missing from a previous burglary.
Norman then allegedly told officers she had swallowed methamphetamine while fleeing so she was released to the hospital for medical treatment.
Rosemount police were called to a report about methamphetamine transaction involving Norman Dec. 29.
When officers arrived, Norman allegedly fled from the scene in her vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle for about six blocks before Norman lost control and crashed, according to the report.
Norman then fled on foot and was found hiding under a truck at a nearby residence.
Officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Sherburne County, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers found many of the items belonging to the victims at that time.
They also allegedly found a bag containing 8.81 grams of methamphetamine.
On Dec. 31, the same day Eagan officers were investigating a pair of burglaries from apartment complexes, the Mendota Heights Police Department was called about a suspicious person inside an apartment complex attempting to force entry.
Officers found Norman and she ran.
She was eventually taken into custody after officers found her hiding behind an electrical box.
She also has active charges filed in September 2019 after allegedly being seen in surveillance footage going though three separate vehicles in a parking garage in an apartment complex in Eagan sometime between Sept. 25-26.
She was convicted of a felony burglary in the second degree (dwelling); felony theft of a motor vehicle (use without consent) and a misdemeanor theft charge Oct. 23, 2019.
She was also charged with a fifth-degree controlled substance crime (possession) for an incident Oct. 16 while in jail in Hastings. Surveillance video allegedly appears to show her ingesting heroin.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, “she was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, the mandatory minimum for a first time burglary of a dwelling, and given five years of probation on the burglary offense and three years of probation on the (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) offense as well as requirements for (chemical dependency) assessments, no use, random testing. She would have been out in December with good time.”
She was also placed on a stay of adjudication Oct. 23 from the Dakota County’s attorney’s office for the a felony fifth-degree drug possession offense.
She was also convicted of a misdemeanor theft charge in Apple Valley in January 2019.
She was also convicted two misdemeanor theft charges in Dakota County; a petty misdemeanor theft charge in Hennepin County; and three petty misdemeanor driving charges out of Scott County in 2019.
She is being held in Dakota County Court on a $140,000 bond without conditions and a $95,000 bond with conditions. She’s also being held for charges in Ramsey County.
Her omnibus hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
She has one first-degree and nine second-degree burglary pending cases in Dakota County, along with a felony third-degree controlled substance crime (sale) and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
