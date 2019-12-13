First annual Learning Fair showcases student’s passions
Black Hawk Middle School recognizes that students express themselves in many different ways and are interested in many different things.
Whether it’s ventriloquism, color blindness, bubble tea or Simone Biles, students have questions and found their answers.
They were all on display during the first ever Black Hawk Middle School Learning Fair Dec. 10 and 12 in Eagan.
Principal Richard Wendorff said they started dreaming up the idea last school year.
Wendorff said it’s similar to “what we would call science fairs back in the day.”
But it goes beyond science.
Staff wanted to give students the opportunity to present on a topic that interested them.
“It’s open ended,” Wendorff said. “Each grade level did something different.”
Sixth grade zeroed in on science and STEM activities.
Seventh graders selected people who broke barriers.
Eighth graders went with individual passions.
“We gave students the choice on what they wanted to research,” Wendorff said. “These students have a lot of talent and abilities.”
Alana Pixler, eighth grade teacher, said it was an opportunity for some students to learn about careers as well.
It also let them explore and be creative.
“Us as teachers can only team them skills,” Pixler said. “This allows them to take charge of their own learning.”
While many students presented on the traditional tri-folds, some students did their presentations on iPads.
Roger Huling, Digital Resource Teacher, said this the third year of one-to-one iPad have been fully implemented use at Black Hawk Middle School.
“They use it both as a research tool and then went on to create a website, or Google presentation or documentary,” Huling said. “They’re learning a new skill and learning how to present it in a new way.”
Some students even gave their own version of a TED Talk.
Carl Plucker, seventh grade teacher, said many of the students started with a question.
“We taught them how to research quests and vest the information they find out on the web,” Plucker said. “They look for site without bias. They’ll make a claim or come up with a thesis statement, and they back it up with evidence. The audience experience really brings it all together.”
Future students such as Deerwood and Oak Ridge attendees were extended an invitation as well.
“We wanted to acclimate them to what we do,” Wendorff said.
