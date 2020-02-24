Eagan American Legion Auxiliary Unit 594, with the support of Hy-Vee Eagan, is collecting used handbags, string backpacks and zippered cloth bags for homeless veterans for project called “What’s in your Closet?”.
The efforts supplies homeless veterans, women and men with personal hygiene supplies.
“I learned at the 2019 National American Legion Convention in Indianapolis that female homeless veterans, though fewer in number than homeless male veterans have more difficulty taking care of themselves,” ALA Eagan Unit President Susan Flynn said. “Often the female homeless veteran has been sexually traumatized while they were in the military and so when they separate from their service they often distance themselves from the VA, leaving benefits they should be applying for untouched. They may not want anything to do with the VA but they still need help.”
With grants from the Eagan Walmart, Burnsville Walmart and Eagan Sam’s Club, the Auxiliary Unit has initial funding needed to begin.
The Community Resource and Referral Center which works with homeless veterans in Minneapolis will be helping them reach out once the bags are collected and filled.
“We hope to ease veterans suffering. After all, they served our country and now it is time for us to serve them,” President Flynn added.
