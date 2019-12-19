traffic stop in March 2018 in Eagan has led to multiple charges for at least 10 Minnesotans who allegedly were part of a metro-wide check forgery operation.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement estimates at least 10 people were working together to obtain at least $5,000 from forging checks from Jan. 1, 2018, to May 1, 2018. They identified at least 20 individuals who had their banking or identity used without their consent.
According to the criminal complaint, it all started when an officer observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield leave a gas station during the early morning hours of March 12, 2018.
The officer learned that the driver, Patrick James Langbein, 41, of White Bear Lake, had outstanding warrants and neither of the other two passengers, Brian Keith Tucker, 56, of Red Wing, and Michelle Lee Schmid, 51, of Shakopee, had valid drivers licenses, so the vehicle was set to be towed.
Prior to the tow, the officer inventoried the vehicle and found multiple altered checks, blank checks, several drivers license applications, financial documents, credit cards and mail.
None of the items belonged to the passengers.
According to the complaint, the investigation revealed that they were allegedly part of a group who worked together to steal checks placed from the mail, wash checks, and then offer the altered and forged checks to numerous locations throughout the metro.
The banking information from the stolen checks were used to print and manufacture fake checks.
Langbein allegedly would frequently print out these checks at his home in Eagan with his girlfriend Jessica Thi Nguyen, 36, of Columbia Heights, and roommate William John Hall, 38, of Eagan.
Jacob Charles Rodewald, 38, of Montgomery, and Ashley Rebecca German, 34, of Eagan, were also allegedly part of the team that would steal checks from mailboxes.
Kenneth Alan Koepke, 52, of Eagan; Naima Anne Marie Claire Tikalsky, 36, of Montgomery, and Sara Dianne McCrohan, 31, of Bloomington were named as associates.
Tucker, Schmid, German and Rodewald allegedly covered the south metro, while Hall, Nguyen, and Koepke covered the north metro.
A warrant for an Eagan residence revealed multiple items of mail not belonging to the residents, along with a computer, printer, printed checks, blank checks and washed checks.
The suspects told investigators they broke into a U.S. Postal Service collection box in Chaska to take several pieces of mail.
McCrohan, Koepke, Hall, Rodewald, Tucker and Tikalsky were charged with one felony count of a conspiracy to commit check forgery. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Langbein, Nguyen, Hall and German are facing 10 years and $20,000 fines for their charges due to the aggregate face amount of the checks they allegedly forged were more than $2,500.
Schmid is facing 18 years in prison and a $35,000 find for mail theft, conspiracy to commit identity theft, and conspiracy to commit offering a forged check.
