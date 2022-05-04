ArtWorks welcomes the public to the Battle of the Eagan Stars art competition fundraiser May 14 that will offer a creative game show vibe.
Ann Williams, ArtWorks board member and fundraising chair, said the free event will surely bring out the creative, competitive nature in all who participate.
“You can enjoy the shenanigans as a spectator or put together a team to compete,” Williams said.
The Battle of the Eagan Stars fundraiser theme is “Life is in the Details” and the evening will offer fun interactive games, a silent auction, a wine toss and more from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in an open house format the ArtWorks, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan.
This will be the fifth annual member or supporter gallery exhibit, although this will be the first Battle of the Eagan Stars art competition, Williams said.
“Teams of two to six will participate in creative challenges and the audience will vote on who did the best job and put tickets in a bucket,” Williams said.
Participants at the end will purchase tickets that can be used for food, beverages, and the wine toss. Many donated items in the silent auction will be available to make bids upon.
“Examples of an art competition might be creating a sculpture with some kind of recycling, or it could be drawing something or creating something, or painting something,” Williams said.
The real of artistry and creativity is boundless.
“It could be compared to Pictionary or like that kind of game,” she said.
Williams, who owns a dance studio in Minneapolis, said she wants to give back and support the arts and especially this local ArtWorks nonprofit organization.
“I will always help them because I love what they are doing there,” Williams said.
This Battle of the Eagan Stars will be held in conjunction with the member support show held downstairs in the art gallery and the art competition fundraiser will be held upstairs.
“We are hoping it will create a community again and we are happy to be offering it since it looks like the pandemic is in the rearview mirror,” Williams said.
The event is still looking for teams to form. To sign up as an individual or a team and fill out a form, go to www.awe.mn/events/fundraiser.
