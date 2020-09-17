The Eagan Art Festival is holding an Art Fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Road.
It’s part of the city of Eagan’s two-week Art Block event. There will be 12 artists on site for this event.
Media include pottery, fiber, wood turning, painting, glass, metal, book making, and natural skin care and soaps.
The Art Fair will be outdoors with appropriate distancing and masks will be required in tents and in the building. Art Works will be hosting the opening of the Mega Show in the gallery.
