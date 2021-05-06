Measure narrowly passes Eagan City Council
While it wasn’t unanimous, the Eagan City Council approved a comprehensive guide plan amendment for a proposed multi-family apartment complex in Emagine movie theater’s parking lot.
MWF Properties would like to construct a four-story, 85-unit multi-family building in the northeast corner of the Emagine parking lot.
The proposed project would consist of market-rate studio and one-bedroom apartments.
Chris Stokka with MWF Properties highlighted the fact that the complex would be a short walk from several grocery stores, banks, entertainment options, bus stops, restaurants and veterinarians.
“There’s a pretty big demand for these in the suburbs,” Stokka said. “We’re targeting young professionals who want to live in the suburbs who also want some of the walkable amenities that this site offers.”
The parking lot is not currently zoned for residential, so needed a comprehensive guide plan amendment, which was approved 3-1.
Now that it’s approved, the measure goes to the Metropolitan Council, which City Council members were confident would be approved.
Then it would come back to the City Council for final approval. It would need four of five votes to pass. Mayor Mike Maguire was absent from Tuesday’s meeting
Council members Mike Supina and Gary Hansen were supportive of the project.
Supina said it would contribute to the city’s long-term vision of a more dense, more walkable district. He also recognized that it would bring more people to the surrounding businesses.
The city received letters from representatives of Emagine, Cliff Retail Center, Wyatt’s Twisted Americana Bar and Grill, Taco Bell and the developer of the proposed grocery store supporting the project.
Hansen agreed that the proposal fits the city’s vision of mixed use in the area.
Council Member Cyndee Fields, who voted no, said she was concerned about the precedent of turning parking lots into residential. She recognized that there could be several changes as Eagan comes out of the pandemic and there could be several vacant parking lots near office buildings as people may continue to work from home.
Fields said the City Council should have a conversation about “what we’re going to allow before sending this to the Met Council.”
Bakken said he would support sending it to the Met Council, but said he was “on the fence.”
He said he usually objects to switching land from commercial use to residential use due to the tax burden on the city, but said this proposal may meet his parameters.
“I didn’t have time to do a deep dive in the numbers for tax revenue,” Bakken said. “It may be a wash. ... This is not the worst place for it. There’s senior housing nearby.”
Since Maguire was absent, Bakken felt it would be prudent that every member be present before making a final decision, so he wanted to send it on to the Met Council.
“I would like to hear (Maguire’s) thoughts,” Bakken said. “We often bounce off each other constructively.”
