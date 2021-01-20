Developer would like to refurbish hotel
The Excelsior Group took a small step toward converting a 20-year old hotel in Eagan into an apartment complex.
The developer would like to refurbish the three-story, 89-unit extended stay hotel Staybridge Suites at 4675 Rahncliff Road in Eagan into a complex called Kettle Park Apartments.
The Eagan City Council considered on Tuesday submitting a comprehensive guide plan amendment to the Metropolitan Council to change the land use from retail/commercial to high density residential.
It passed 3-2. Should the Met Council approve the request, the City Council would need to approve changing zoning standards, which requires four “yes” votes. If the proposal includes a legal commitment to affordable housing, it would require three “yes” votes.
“Without doing that,” Mayor Mike Maguire said. “We would still hold it to the four-vote standard.”
The development would create 89 new housing units, which would be affordable to people earning 50% of area median income, according to the project narrative.
“Our goal is to provide relatively affordable housing and not seek any subsidy,” said The Excelsior Group’s Ben Schmidt.
Rent would be about $900 per month, he said.
Council Member Cyndee Fields, who voted no, said she was concerned the city could be setting a precedent for changing hotels to apartments, and she believes the area is not the best for residential.
Council Member Paul Bakken, who also voted no, said he would prefer there’s a commitment to affordable rent.
“Absent that, I can’t get there,” Bakken said.
He said in the past he’s been reluctant to approve changes from commercial/retail to residential to preserve the city’s tax base.
Bakken noted that while the city is getting less in tax revenue by changing it from hotel to apartments, he said apartments may put less demand on public services.
With provable and enforceable affordable housing, he said he may be more open to the idea.
Council Member Mike Supina said he’s concerned the developers could technically knock the building down and build something more expensive and not deliver on the affordability, but he voted yes.
Council Member Gary Hansen said the proposal offers potential for affordable housing, but he has questions about the vision, which “is for a later time.”
Maguire said it’s likely “by the market, these will be affordable as much as we can anticipate,” based on the size of the rooms and the amenities.
“It’s an interesting proposal, and it will work some land-use muscles that we haven’t had to work yet,” Maguire said.
Maguire recognized that the pandemic will likely change the way people live and could change the city’s land use philosophy.
The plan is to turn the hotel rooms into 53 studio apartments, 31 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments.
The concept plan doesn’t include many site modifications, except for adding a fenced area for pets, landscaping and signs.
There are 111 surface parking stalls on site.
The hotel is next to a Dairy Queen and an old Green Mill that is currently vacant.
It’s also near The House Church, a residential neighborhood and Kettle Park.
“We think the area could use a shot in the arm, and we think we could be that shot in the arm,” Schmidt said.
The common areas of the hotel would be turned into amenities including a community room and library; an outdoor recreation area with grilling stations; a fitness center; and a secured package room.
The rooms would be updated with new appliances, lighting, floors and closets.
The hotel has laundry facilities on the first, second and third floors.
The plan is to convert the housekeeping and other hospitality rooms into 89 individual storage units for residents. The employee lounge would be converted into a secured bike storage room.
Affordable housing has been an issue in Eagan for years.
According to a questionnaire by National Citizen Survey given to Eagan residents in 2019 markers about the availability of affordable quality housing were down significantly and it was mentioned frequently as the most serious issue facing Eagan.
A lack of affordable housing in the city has become a challenge for employers who want to open or expand, but have difficulty recruiting employees.
Most affordable housing and workforce housing is funded through tax credits from the Dakota County Community Development Agency and the state.
Last year, a 204-unit affordable housing complex was approved by the Eagan City Council along Nicols Road south of Diffley Road.
The project included a 26-year tax-increment finance (TIF) district created by the Dakota County CDA.
