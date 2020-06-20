Four-story complex would be built near Central Park Commons
The Eagan City Council approved plans for a new market-rate apartment complex near Central Park Commons during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Gallery of Eagan, a 162-unit, four-story apartment would replace an aging office building at 3340 Pilot Knob Road.
It’s an upscale apartment complex attractive to empty nesters and working professionals, said Joe McElwain, development manager with Chase Real Estate.
He’s part of the same group that constructed Victoria Park Apartments in St. Paul and the Flats at Cedar Grove in Eagan.
The complex would be just south of Granite City and the Commons on Marice across Pilot Knob Road from Central Park Commons.
McElwain likes the fact that the area is a walkable area near jobs and amenities.
Chase Real Estate would be redeveloping an office building constructed in 1971 that “no longer serves a purpose,” he said.
Plans include units with one bedroom, one bedroom plus den/office, and two bedrooms.
Amenities include an office, lounge, cellar, yoga studio, gym, club rooms, party rooms, dog walk and an expansive outdoor pool and patio.
There would be both underground and surface parking.
In the underground lot, 38 of the spots would be tandem stalls.
“They’re intended for a single unit or a two-bedroom or a couple situation where they have two vehicles and they share that tandem stall,” said Mike Schultz, city planner.
The City Council needed to approve its rezoning from office/service to high density residential.
Council Member Paul Bakken said he’s generally not in favor of these land use changes from commercial/industrial to housing.
“The one time I’ll make an exception is with the development makes a commitment to affordable housing,” he said.
The Gallery would be market rate apartments with no rent restrictions.
Bakken said one small change isn’t going to “break the bank,” but over time it could stress the tax base.
Otherwise, he was impressed by the project.
“This is about as good of a proposal that I’ve seen in a long time,” Bakken said.
Mayor Mike Maguire would argue the city has intensified its commercial zoning in the city, and the demand for market rate and affordable housing is rising.
Maguire said it’s also important Eagan be able to house the people who work in the city.
Council Member Gary Hansen appreciated that the complex is close to transit and complimented the amenities.
