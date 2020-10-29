Sheet music from another age is on display at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount.
The Robert Trail Library normally hosts a series of artworks by local students, which is on pause for now. The artwork on display had been there since March when the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the U.S., but with the library system slowly reopening, it was time to refresh the north wall.
Ann Loch, a member of the Rosemount Area Arts Council and the Friends of the Library, was asked to share her collection of early 20th century sheet music covers.
She inherited more than 50 covers from her grandmother Maude Smith Campbell, who lived from 1880 to 1945.
Campbell was an accomplished pianist, as she often played for silent movies at family-owned theater.
“We have a picture of (Campbell, her husband Charles Campbell and her brother) in front of an old movie theater where they played the silent movies,” Loch said. “That’s all we really know.”
She believes the photo was taken in Emmetsburg, Iowa, based on newspaper clippings they found.
Many of the sheet music pages on display may have been used during these silent movies.
Loch and her husband, John Loch, started digging through old boxes this year. The pandemic gave them time to discover new treasures.
“We have totes full of historical stuff from family,” Ann Loch said. “There’s old pictures and envelopes of old newspaper clippings. It was fun to get to know her because she died before I was born.”
Some of the work has been framed by family members.
“It’s from like 1909, 1910,” Loch said. “It’s all these colorful pictures. It’s fun to see the really antique ones. They’re true works of art.”
Many of them are a pretty worn, she said. Even if they’re worth something, Loch said they’re going to serve as keepsakes for generations to come.
“It’s a neat collection,” Loch said.
Loch said neighboring schools will resume student art displays in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.