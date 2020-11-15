Rosemount couple’s unique clothing store got start at State Fair
Angry Minnow Vintage’s old-school cool has opened new doors in Eagan.
Ron and Christine Carter, a couple from Rosemount, decided it’s time for Angry Minnow Vintage clothing company to have a storefront.
It opened earlier this month in Eagan at 525 Diffley Road.
Operations began about five years ago in their studio barn on their 25-acre Rosemount property in 2015.
Their textile empire started with simply sewing vintage-branded patches on distressed flannels.
“Every piece is custom made right here at the store,” Ron Carter said. “It’s a lengthy process. Every item gets it’s own personal stitching.”
Business really took off for Angry Minnow in 2017 when they set up a booth at the Minnesota State Fair.
“We sold out in two days,” Christine Carter said. “We were like ‘we better start sewing.’ We became one of their featured vendors. They put us in one of their (premier) spots. That’s what really launched us.”
They started lining up more licenses to use patches from the NCAA, NBA, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Texaco Gas and Hostess.
They put the patches on flannels, trucker hats, sweatshirts, hoodies and stocking caps.
Ron and Christine Carter used to travel to more than 30 shows a year from New York to Las Vegas. From the Country Music Fest; Moondance Jam Rock & Classic Rock Festival; Junk Bonanza; home and garden shows; concerts and more, they relied on word-of-mouth to grow their business.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the shows had been canceled.
Online was the best and only ways to sell. They went from shipping about 20 products per day to about 600.
“What COVID has done is that it’s fast-forwarded online shopping 10 years into the future,” Ron Carter said.
Plus, they grew from four employees to 21 in the past few years.
“We needed more of a space where everyone’s on-site and we can do everything together,” Christine Carter said.
So about a month ago, they started to look for a retail location.
Opening a storefront gives customers a chance to shop in-person, and they hope to attract more walk-in customers especially before Christmas shopping begins. The store is at 525 Diffley Road close to T-Rex Cookie Kitchen and the Trail Stop Tavern off Highway 3 in Eagan.
They found that opening a retail store in the midst of a pandemic was eye-opening.
“Unfortunately a lot of companies are moving out of retail,” Ron Carter said. “You could see the devastation of COVID. When we came to sign the lease, I think they were shocked a clothing store was looking to do retail. We have a great following. We needed to open because it’s easier for them to come in here and touch and feel the clothes.”
They needed space to showcase their growing list of licenses.
Some of their newer licenses such as Smokey Bear, Southern Comfort and Fireball Whiskey have exceeded their expectations.
“We constantly add licenses all the time,” Ron Carter said.
They also added original artwork to its product line along with its own Angry Minnow branded merchandise.
One of the more popular products is their cryptid line, which includes Bigfoot, chupacabra, lizard man and yeti.
“We release a new cryptid every month,” Christine Carter said. “We’re designing them. People go nuts. They go crazy.”
It allows them to create a unique, one-of-a-kind product that evolves into a collector’s item.
“It’s the only place you can buy something like this,” Ron Carter said. “Really everything you’re seeing is fresh. Everything you see has only been out for the last 60 days.”
Each article of clothing is only on the shelves for about three months before its phased out.
Christine Carter said some fans have hundreds of items.
At any given time, they’ll have 2,500 unique products.
“People really like buying from local small businesses,” Ron Carter said. “And it’s great. We can hire locally right here.”
They’ll continue to broaden the line of products. Ron Carter said they’re looking into adding boxer shorts and sweatpants.
Ron Carter said he’s also currently working on securing Hamms Beer, Mountain Dew, White Castle and the NHL in the future.
“We’re going to get some of those old logos that people really look for,” Ron Carter said.
It’s not an easy process. He said it takes thousands of hours to negotiate and formulate each license agreement. He said both MLB and the NFL is a ways off, but they’re working on it.
Sports were a hard sell during the pandemic, Ron Carter said, because their seasons were either postponed, shortened or canceled.
Ron said they’re cautiously optimistic.
“Strategically the location is great from anywhere in the cities to get to,” Ron Carter said. “Eagan is a popular city. We’ve had people come all the way from Chicago, Iowa and Nebraska. They can come to the Mall of America and the (Twin Cities Premium Outlets) and then stop by here.”
It’s open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
