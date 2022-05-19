The grocery market will not require customers to check out in the traditional way, but the store will deploy a “Just Walk Out,” cashier free technology where shoppers exit the store after shopping and the bill will be automatically charged to an Amazon account.
The grocery store will sell products and services typical to a traditional store, but it will focus on elevating the customer experience through its seamless integration of online and in-store shopping, according to Patrick Daley with store developer Ryan Cos.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
The Amazon Fresh grocery store at Eagan’s Town Centre is taking shape, but there has been no date released for a grand opening.
The new store is located on the corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Denmark Avenue, next door to Associated Bank.
This innovative technology system is possible with overhead, computer-vision cameras, weight sensors, and deep-learning tech that can detect merchandise that shoppers take from or return to the shelves.
The grocery store will offer many delivery and pick-up options to suit customers’ needs.
Since late April, there have been a dozen Amazon Fresh locations opened across the nation in California, Seattle, Washington and New Jersey.
Another Twin Cities Amazon Fresh store is in the bag for Burnsville’s Cobblestone Court.
The Eagan City Council approved initial plans for the mystery grocery store in November 2020.
