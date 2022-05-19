The Amazon Fresh grocery store at Eagan’s Town Centre is taking shape, but there has been no date released for a grand opening.

The new store is located on the corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Denmark Avenue, next door to Associated Bank.

The grocery market will not require customers to check out in the traditional way but will deploy the store’s “Just Walk Out” cashierless technology that means shoppers exit the store after shopping and the bill will be automatically charged to an Amazon account.

This innovative technology system is possible with overhead, computer-vision cameras, weight sensors, and deep-learning tech that can detect merchandise that shoppers take from or return to the shelves.

The grocery store will sell products and services typical to a traditional store but will have a more specific focus on elevating the customer experience through its seamless integration of online and in-store shopping, according to Patrick Daley with store developer Ryan Cos.

The grocery store will offer many delivery and pick-up options to suit customers’ needs.

Since late April, there have been a dozen Amazon Fresh locations opened across the nation in California, Seattle, Washington and New Jersey.

Another Twin Cities Amazon Fresh store is in the bag for Burnsville’s Cobblestone Court.

The Eagan City Council approved initial plans for the mystery grocery store in November 2020.

Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.

Tags

Load comments