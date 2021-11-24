Eagan Community Center lighted tree
Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan

The public is invited to witness the Eagan Community Tree Lighting with events planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the patio of Eagan Community Center.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will brighten the season at 5 p.m. The event will be accompanied with holiday music and hot chocolate.

Following the ceremony, guests can take a stroll through the holiday-lighted pathways.

