The public is invited to witness the Eagan Community Tree Lighting with events planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the patio of Eagan Community Center.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will brighten the season at 5 p.m. The event will be accompanied with holiday music and hot chocolate.
Following the ceremony, guests can take a stroll through the holiday-lighted pathways.
