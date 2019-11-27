The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted to direct the county engineer to immediately establish a school zone speed limit for Diffley Road in Eagan between Lexington Avenue and Dodd Road and to post signage Nov. 26.
Under state law, a reduced school zone speed limit will be in effect when children are present, going to or leaving school during opening or closing hours, and in school recess periods.
As a result of the vote, Dakota County can immediately implement the school zone speed limit following the completion of the required engineering investigation. The investigation will consider a School Route Plan developed by District 196, engineering findings, public education efforts and traffic enforcement to maximize safety along Diffley Road. Dakota County, Eagan and District 196 are working together on the engineering investigation.
The school zone speed limit will be determined through the engineering investigation. The legal speed limit on this portion of Diffley Road is 45 mph.
Public feedback at a February 2019 open house about proposed improvements at Diffley Road and Braddock Trail led to a broader review of Diffley Road safety issues. While officials are seeking input from neighbors and parents at a Dec. 11 open house on safety improvements, recent citizen feedback demonstrated enough public support to seek immediate implementation of a school zone speed limit.
Additional potential safety improvements for Diffley Road are expected to be available for public review at the open house Dec. 11 at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, at a time to be determined. Preferred longer-term safety improvements are expected to be selected by March 1.
The county will pay for the school zone speed limit project with existing transportation funds.
