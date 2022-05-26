Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?
I love to spend time with my extended family during holidays and birthdays. I also like to spend time with my friends, hanging out and shopping. I just had a great time at Farmington High School’s prom. I will really miss all my teachers here at school.
Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?
After graduation, I want to focus on working. I want to work where I can gain lots of experience in customer service and dealing with people. I plan to save money to learn to be a flight attendant. My dream is to travel the world.
Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?
My favorite person at Farmington High School is Mr. Jon Lund, one of our assistant principals. Mr. Lund has always been there for me, has always had my back, and never doubted me when others thought I would fail. He has been a very positive influence on me. I love his energy. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I will always appreciate him.
Share anything you wish about your family and support you have been given as you graduate and look to add new chapters to your life?
I am my mother’s only child and she has always worked very hard so that I have everything that I need. She has had a huge impact on my life. She is proud of my accomplishments at school and is so proud that I am graduating this year. There are many staff people at school who have supported me all these years and helped me with my goal to grow as a person and to graduate with my friends.
What else would you like our readers to know about you?
I hope in my future that I can be a positive influence on people. People need to know that when things get tough, they should never give up. There is always something good out there for you. That’s what I have learned during my high school years, and I am so grateful for that.
