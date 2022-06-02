2022 Eagan High School graduate Weris Mohamed Jama

Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?
For my extracurriculars throughout High School, I participated in Speech, Debate, as well as Spanish club. I also thoroughly enjoy movies, so a good Netflix show to binge never
hurts whether it’s with friends or by myself. I also enjoy being a part of different clubs as, well as socializing and trying fun new activities that get me out of my comfort zone.
Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?
I do have a chosen path. I will be attending University of Wisconsin-Madison to obtain my bachelor’s degree and studying business management. There has been a multitude of people that have inspired me to fulfill what I have accomplished. Mainly, my family in general has been a major supporter, as well as my teachers and advisors at both Eagan High School and Inver Hills Community College.
Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?
My favorite staff member is my former speech coach Rita Anderson. Deciding to partake in Informative Speaking was one of the best decisions I made throughout high school. It
not only allowed me to share my story and background through speaking to a community, but it also allowed me to gain a lot of valuable skills and friendships I have to
this day.
Share anything you wish about your family and the support you have been given as you graduate and add new chapters to your life?
The amount of support I have received from my family, as well as my friends and staff members has been incredible. Specifically, my twin sister Istahil has been my biggest
supporter throughout this since she is in the exact same position as me. We have both worked extremely hard for the opportunities we have, and we have set up a good path to
help excel in the new chapter of college. My parents have also both sacrificed a lot for both of us to have the lives that we do and it has inspired me to push even further.
What else would you like our readers to know about you?
A couple of fun facts about me are throughout my senior year I am holding a business internship at the Toro Company Headquarters, as well as I obtained my associates of arts
degree from Inver Hills Community College. Although it does feel a little weird to be an unorthodox senior, Eagan High School has been amazing at providing support for me in
my unique situation. I am extremely grateful for the many incredible opportunities Eagan has given me, and the lifelong relationships I will carry throughout the next chapter.
I am excited to see what the future holds for everybody and will forever be deeply grateful to the staff members and teachers that make this school what it is.
