Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?
I spent much of my ninth and tenth grades volunteering in the Interact Club and participating in Spanish Club, both of which went on for the rest of my years at Eagan High. I’m also a member of National Honor Society, and heavily been involved in the art department as senior co-president of National Honor Society. Throughout high school, my friends and I would always do some of extra-curricular activities together and meet to study or catch up in between.
Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?
I have chosen to further my education at the University of Chicago where I hope to study humanities and global studies. I was most inspired by my own personal experiences with the people at Eagan and with my view of the outside world. My relationships have pushed me to want to better understand culture and language, and hopefully apply it to real life with a career in behavioral science or psychology.
Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?
My favorite staff person is my Paws (homeroom) teacher, Mrs. Graham. She has been an amazing role model these past few years and I’m fortunate enough to have a kind and attentive teacher to talk to every day at Eagan High School. Her support from the very beginning has meant a lot to me and it’s humbling to see how far I’ve come with her support and guidance.
Share anything you wish about your family and support you have been given as you graduate and add new chapters to your life?
My family’s support for this next chapter of my life has been overwhelming and I appreciate them so much for raising me and allowing me to be granted all of these opportunities. My
parents have sacrificed much more than they needed for me to be able to succeed, and I hope that I can continue to make them proud in these next years.
What else would you like our readers to know about you?
Eagan had a lot to offer me all these years and I am so proud and grateful to say that I was able to do my best to benefit from them. Whether personal, professional, or mutual, I’m thankful for any and all the people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve had to be able to get to where I am. Thank you.
