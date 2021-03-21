Eagan is hosting its tree sale starting March 22.
Residents can order trees beginning at 7 a.m. March 22 through April 16. Residents can order up to two trees for $31 each at discovereagan.com.
Residents can choose from eight varieties including: Sienna Glen maple, snowdrift crabapple, river birch, bi-color oak/swamp white oak, Honeycrisp apple, Princeton elm, hackberry and white pine.
“Protecting and growing our tree canopy is important. That’s why every two years, we offer a chance for Eagan residents to buy trees through a city-sponsored tree sale,” said Eagan Forester Adam Schnaible . “We know that as partners, the city and residents, we can maintain and grow one of our community’s best assets.”
Tree pick up will be May 8, at Central Maintenance Facility, 3501 Coachman Point.
Find details and tree descriptions at cityofeagan.com/treesale.
