Eagan’s Nibraas Khan was appointed to the Young Women’s Cabinet by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
The YWC is part of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota, a public-private systems change partnership with the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black, Indigenous and women of color.
There is an Executive Council of the YWC that includes leaders from business, academic, nonprofit, and government sectors.
The Cabinet is composed of young leaders from communities across the state that experience some of the greatest disparities in opportunities and outcomes.
Appointments are effective through Jan. 2, 2023.
“It’s my honor to elevate the leadership of these extraordinary young women from communities across Minnesota,” Walz said. “The best way to ensure that young women have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive is by asking them directly what we can do to improve their community. I look forward to working with the incredible leaders on both the Cabinet and Executive Council to achieve a better, more equitable Minnesota.”
