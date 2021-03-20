City hiring seasonal workers, lifeguards for summer
The dream of spending the summer poolside, going down waterslides and floating down the lazy river is alive in Eagan.
Cascade Bay waterpark is scheduled to open June 11 after being closed all of 2020.
Details about safety precautions, season passes and capacity will be determined soon.
“We are excited to get back to normal, responsibly, this summer to provide great summer fun for everyone,” Cascade Bay Facility Manager Mark Vaughan said. “There may be some adjustment periods but our emphasis and priority is to ensure a safe and fun place for everyone to play in our great outdoor waterpark.”
Cascade Bay’s capacity is about 2,000.
“We hope the dial moves a little bit more,” Vaughan said. “If it’s like 50 percent by June, that would be great. It’s all about the vaccine, the comfort level of people, and staffing.”
Located at 1360 Civic Center Drive next to the Eagan Civic Arena, Cascade Bay features a leisure pool, Cardio Bay, waterslides, lazy river, and mini-golf.
When visitors return, they’ll find a refurbished park.
“We got a lot of work done,” Vaughan said. “We looked at (closing in 2020) as an opportunity to take care of some deferred maintenance. I don’t know how we could have got some of these big projects done otherwise. We had a lot of dust flying.”
The pool surfaces and coping stone will be replaced by the time it’s open.
The pirate ship tower “was starting to fail too,” Vaughan said. The ship was removed, but the tower with the slides is still there after being reinforced.
The buildings were re-roofed. The posts and fences received a fresh coat of paint.
The city also renovated the plaza and parking lot and added some new shade structures, which were completed last year.
The city has already begun hiring for Cascade Bay including lifeguards, concessions workers and more.
“Having a lost year hurt us a little bit in terms of having staff year to year,” Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said.
Cascade Bay hires about 150 seasonal employees. Last year, one of the reasons the city made the call to close was due to a lack of applicants.
“It’s mostly students, both college and high school,” Vaughan said. “This is the first year we’re going to bring in 15-year-olds to work as guest attendants.”
Part of the current guidelines is that Cascade Bay would need to have an employee assist with COVID-19 protocols, and “it can’t be a lifeguard,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said they’re particularly seeking to hire lifeguards because many people likely let their license lapse last year as many water parks were closed.
“A lot of people are in the same boat, but we’re offering some training to help people renew their license,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan encouraged residents to sign up for email updates at www.cascadebay.com to receive the latest information about opening day, season tickets and safety precautions.
