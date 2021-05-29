egrotary

Rotary Club of Eagan donated two New Harmony American elm trees for the front berm of Eagan’s upgraded Woodhaven Park.

This elm species provides quality dense shade and is highly resistant to Dutch elm disease. The planting is linked to Rotary International’s 2021 worldwide commitment to the environment.

Rotary members from left are Choice Bank’s Bryan Frandrup, Dr. Dick Fuller, Eagan Community Development Director Jill Hutmacher, club president Leif Hagen of Achievement Financial, Angel Foundation’s Erica Hollom, Don DeGenaro, and Jeffrey Larson of JBL Companies.

“Rotary International’s new area of focus is to support the environment,” Hagen said. “These two beautiful trees in this accessible playground are the perfect gift for the Eagan community.”

The Rotary Club of Eagan has 58 members and was established in 1987.

