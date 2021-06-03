Mike Scott was city’s first full-time chief
The Eagan City Council recognized the first and only full-time fire chief in Eagan during Tuesday’s meeting.
Fire chief Mike Scott is retiring after working with the fire department since he was 18.
Scott grew up at the fire department often going to the station with his dad George Scott, who was one of the first members of the department.
When he was 18, Mike Scott officially joined the department. He worked his way up the ladder the next 23 years to become the city’s first full-time fire chief in 2006.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said Scott has led the department through several changes during the past 15 years.
The department has since transitioned from an all-volunteer/paid-per-call department to a paid staff with 36 full-time firefighters (all with EMT or medic training) at three fire stations.
“We were still using a staffing model from the 1960s and 70s and we needed to catch up,” Scott said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs. I’m proud of the changes we’ve made as a team. We have a modern force that’s predictable and reliable that will be there for years to come.”
In 2018, Scott was named the Minnesota Fire Chief of the Year for his work in leading the transition of the department.
The League of Minnesota Cities also awarded Eagan’s Fire Department with the 2020 City of Excellence Award in the category of City Fire Department Staffing and Coverage.
His efforts also helped the city receive a $4.3 million grant through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
The city received SAFER grants in 2014 and 2019.
Mayor Mike Maguire said it “took courage to make the changes.”
“You’re leaving a very different fire department than you were hired to run, and the community is better for it,” Maguire said. “You leave huge boots to fill.”
The City Council held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to interview for the new fire chief, said Joe Ellickson, Eagan communications and engagement director.
One of Scott’s last duties was administering the oath of office during Tuesday’s meeting to Nicole Kiecker, the department’s newest full-time firefighter.
Scott said he’s spent the past few days reflecting on the “honor to wear this badge.”
“It’s been an absolute privilege,” Scott said. “But, I want to say, it’s not one person. It’s a team.”
Scott thanked the support from the City Council and Osberg, as well as former City Administrator Tom Hedges.
Scott said he’s forged several friendships in the community, and he will miss the fire family, both past and present.
“I already miss them,” Scott said. “It’s only been a couple days. I miss seeing them for breakfast and talking about the day.”
He also thanked his family for being supportive, as he has had to answer pages and spend several nights working through the years.
Maguire noted that this will be the first time in 50 years that a member of the Scott family hasn’t been “a part of our fire family.”
“George is smiling down right now,” Maguire said. “I can’t tell you how important you’ve been to the community.”
“You all have put your life out there for us,” City Council Member Cyndee Fields said. “Mike, you have done great things.”
Council Member Paul Bakken said Scott is leaving the city a better place.
Mike Supina, the newest City Council member, said it will be one of his biggest duties yet will be to hire his replacement.
“I can only hope we find someone as dedicated to Eagan as you have been,” Supina said.
City Council Gary Hansen noted Scott’s innovation and energy while chief.
“To us, you’ll always be chief,” Hansen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.