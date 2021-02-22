A report of a “porch pirate” who took a $12.99 worth of items in Eagan led to felony controlled substance charges in Dakota County District Court last month.
A resident reported to Eagan police that the resident had purchased some items online at the cost of $12.99 that had been delivered at 2 p.m. Jan. 20.
Video surveillance showed Blake Levi Loken, 27, allegedly walking up to the doorstop, taking the package, running back to a vehicle and then driving away.
An officer recognized Loken and located Loken and his vehicle in Eagan.
Loken allegedly admitted he had stolen the items from the doorstep, and he was placed under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
He also admitted he had narcotics on him. Officers found 0.65 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket.
He was charged with a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime (possession) as well as a pair of misdemeanors for theft and for driving after suspension.
The combined maximum sentence for the charges is five years, 180 days in prison, and a $12,000 fine.
