How will the pandemic affect the economy, tax base?
What will the pandemic change permanently?
That was the question City Council Member Mike Supina posed during a joint meeting with Eagan’s legislative delegation and representatives from city government lobbyists Tuesday.
Some things will likely never be the same.
For city governments, most of their budget revenue comes from property taxes.
Officials prefer to have a nice tax base of residential, commercial and industrial properties. Office vacancies, empty storefronts and foreclosed homes means a smaller tax base for the city, which could lead to cuts and fewer city services.
Tom Poul, attorney with Messerli & Kramerwith representing the Municipal Legislative Commission, said it’s likely remote working will continue once the pandemic subsides, which will likely lead to a reduced need for office space.
Patricia Naumann, executive director with Metro Cities, said they’re already seeing office vacancies.
“There’s a variety of opinions on whether they will fill back up or not,” she said. “Even if there’s a return, office spaces are likely to change. The configuration, the amount of spaces businesses are leasing, that could change and that will have implications in terms of tax base.”
That will likely trickle into transportation. With more people working from home, there will be fewer people commuting to work.
State Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, said that state gas tax revenues were down significantly last year.
“Motor vehicle sales taxes were up,” Carlson said. “People are buying cars, but they’re not driving as much.”
Carlson noted that gas tax revenues are ahead of forecasts in the last few months, and the Legislature is looking into various bills to overcome the gas tax deficit.
Trends in where people live may also evolve. Naumann said in recent years people were moving into the core cities.
“We’re hearing and seeing that it could flip back and move outward,” Naumann said.
Gary Carlson, intergovernmental relations director with the League of Minnesota Cities, said they’re seeing some softening in the commercial tax base.
That may be offset by residential home values rising faster than expectations.
“In the next year or two, we could see a significant shift with less property taxes coming from businesses and more coming from homeowners” Gary Carlson said.
Eagan could be well equipped for a swift recovery in 2021.
Jim Carlson noted that Eagan ranks low on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents – 10th in Dakota County.
“I think that’s a very good testimony of people being careful and following the guidelines,” Carlson said. “That means our city is safe and our city will be able to open up faster because it will have the reputation for being safe. I get a lot of response from businesses. It’s the outside of Eagan businesses that have greater and unpredictable problems. The craft breweries, they are much more satisfied in Eagan than ones outside of Eagan. It is showing. It’s good news.”
Mayor Mike Maguire recognized that many Eagan businesses were leaders in compliance, and the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce “has been great in terms of” support and cooperation.
City Council Member Cyndee Fields said residents have shown their dedication to small businesses and local restaurants.
Maguire said there’s a cost of that compliance.
“I think it’s all fantastic, but it doesn’t let us in government off the hook,” Maguire said. “With that compliance comes hardship for a lot of businesses and a lot of workers who are employed by those businesses. I think it’s doubly important coming out of recovery that we make sure there’s renters assistance available.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.