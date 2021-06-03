Photos submitted
The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 held three Memorial Day ceremonies on Memorial Day to honor the nation’s deceased service women and men. Memorial Day religious ceremonies were held at Christ Lutheran and St. John’s cemeteries. At 2 p.m., a ceremony was also held at the Eagan Community Center Memorial Plaza to honor deceased servicemen and women and Eagan police officers and firefighters. Neha Nayak, Eagan High School senior, sang the National Anthem. The ceremony invocation was by the Rev. Cindy Yanchury, Post 594 chaplain. The keynote speaker was John Rayman, Post adjutant. Wayne Olsen presented the memorial wreath.
