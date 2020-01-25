Iowa State’s Wickham studying thrill rides
Charlie Wickham’s life is a roller coaster.
But for him, that’s a good thing.
The self-described roller coaster enthusiast has ridden 250 roller coasters around the world.
For him it’s an educational experience. One day he hopes to make one of his own.
He grew up building things with Legos and K’Nex.
He remembers when the Mall of America began transforming its indoor amusement park into Nickelodeon Universe.
Almost every night he would login to the webcam as they were building the SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge.
“It looked like one big Lego kit,” he said. “I was fascinated.”
He spent many summer days at Valleyfair in Shakopee and would often advocate for theme park destinations during family trips.
While attending Eagan High School, he was involved in robotics club where he learned computer-aided design and how to use 3D printers.
He likes to build big things that are made out of metal, which drew him to the engineering program at Iowa State University where he’s studying mechanical engineering.
But it wasn’t until about two years ago when he was studying abroad at Swiss polytechnic institute, that he was inspired to pursue his passion fully.
“I never really considered in an option – building roller coasters for a living,” Wickham said. “I just didn’t now if it was even possible. There wasn’t a clear path to do that as a job. There’s no Midwest companies that hire people. I was just focused on school.”
When his parents came to visit, they traveled to see Big Ben and the Eiffel Tower together. But for his solo trips, Wickham would fly to theme parks throughout Europe.
His favorites were PortAventura World in Spain and Phantasialand in Germany.
Wickham watched video streams of an International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions trade show where the host did a filler interview with a show ambassador.
“I scribbled down the notes like ‘apply for the internship in March,’ OK,” Wickham said. “Maybe I can do this. I should at least try.”
He applied for an ambassadorship in the IAAPA and took an internship with Premier Rides.
Last summer during an internship with Morey’s Piers in New Jersey, he helped with construction of the Runaway Tram.
It’s a family friendly $4 million coaster that climbs 40 feet before coasting down 922 feet of track at speeds close to 30 mph.
He also started a Theme Park Engineering Group at Iowa State.
Wickham is graduating in May. He’s looking at both master’s programs and jobs in the United States and Europe.
It’s a good time to look for a job.
He said the roller coaster industry is at its peak. Trill seekers are especially hungry in Europe, the Middle East and China.
“It’s booming like it has never before,” Wickham said. “The early 2000s there was a big push in terms of innovation, but it saturated the industry. The recession caused some stagnation from like 2007-2010. Now people want innovation. It could slow down, but it’s an exciting time. There are jobs out there.”
It’s all about being the biggest, fastest and highest roller coaster. Breaking records brings in the crowds, he said.
But there’s more nuance to creating a thrill ride.
“There’s electromagnetic launches that are really starting to come on now,” Wickham said. “There’s cars that spin in different directions. They’re not just sitting on the track. And there’s making the ride smoother and safer too.”
The next IAAPA trade show is in November. This time he’ll be ready to make an impression with his new 3D printed business card that folds into a full-circuit model of a miniature roller coaster.
It takes about 45 minutes to print each card, but he has enough now to hand out during the next expo and start applying for jobs.
To watch a video of Wickham’s adventures, visit https://tinyurl.com/vrb3k5d.
