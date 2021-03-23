The Eagan Community Foundation has awarded a record amount of $22,000 in grants to 23 nonprofit organizations.
This year’s awards reflect a focus on shelter and housing, services for at-risk youth, food and nutrition, programming to help move low-income families toward stability, and youth development.
The awards also include funding for the arts and education, in keeping with the Foundation’s mission of making Eagan a better place to live, learn, work and play.
“The organizations we support have faced more demand and challenges this year than ever because of the global pandemic,” said David Lutz, grants co-chair. “It was even more imperative that we support basic needs in Eagan, such as food and housing for people in need, counseling and support for homeless youth and shelter to victims of domestic violence.
“Yet, we were also able to provide funding to organizations that contribute to the arts in the community.”
Grants co-chair Jane Lawrence, noted the “record dollar amount of grants awarded made possible by donors and local businesses like Affinity Plus, which funded this year’s Youth Philanthropy Initiative.”
The record award was also made possible by the success of the Fund-a-Need program at the organization’s fall fundraiser, Lawrence said.
Returning for its third year, the Youth in Philanthropy Initiative focused its grantmaking on organizations serving youth. Ten young Eagan residents evaluated requests and directed a record amount of $5,000 to initiatives they felt were most important to Eagan youth.
Since 1990, the Eagan Community Foundation has invested over $2 million in the Eagan community through student scholarships and community grants to advance the work of nonprofit organizations. Raising funds to support an annual grant program is an ongoing goal for the Eagan Foundation.
A Community Grants Awards Celebration will be held virtually at 4 p.m. March 30.
The grant recipients will be honored and recognized for their contributions to the community.
The following is a list of funded programs: 360 Communities, Art Works, Bowls for Brain Power, Caponi Art Park, Dakota County Historical Society, Dakota Woodlands, DARTS, Eagan Art Festival, Eagan Men’s Chorus, Eagan High School AVID, Eagan High School First Robotics Team, Eagan High School Forensics Boosters, Every Meal (formerly The Sheridan Story), Kids ’n Kinship, Loaves and Fishes, Meals on Wheels, Midwest Special Services, The Open Door, Reaching Up, TreeHouse, Young Builders and Designers and the YMCA.
For more information on any of these nonprofit organizations, to register for the event, or to inquire how to volunteer or become a board member with the Eagan Community Foundation, contact admin@eaganfoundation.org or visit eaganfoundation.org.
The Eagan Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is investing together in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants, and scholarships.
