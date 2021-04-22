About half of 200-acre development complete
There are still dozens of acres of undeveloped land in Viking Lakes in northeastern Eagan.
It’s been about five years since developers originally approached the city about redeveloping the 200-acre former Northwest Airlines site.
Officials from MV Ventures development returned to the Eagan City Council on Tuesday to ask for approval of updated plans.
About half of the property is developed.
The world headquarters for the Minnesota Vikings and Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center was completed in 2018, which comprises about 40 acres.
A Twin Cities Orthopedics facility; the Training HAUS; Vikings Museum and Team Store; Viking Lakes Innovation Center; and the Omni Viking Lake Hotel have also been constructed.
Work is also underway in the first phase of a 261-unit multifamily for residential complex and a 22,000-square-foot fitness center and clubhouse.
Don Becker, executive vice president - real estate development and strategic projects with MV Ventures, said the first residential building in scheduled to open in August and the second in September.
Becker said everything has gone according to plan for the most part, and some things have gone even better than expected.
The original documents included plans for medium density residential and mixed-use, but those have been removed from the plans.
A hotel in the northwest part of the development and a residential development north of Vikings Parkway have also been removed.
The remaining portion of the property is zoned for high density residential, office, retail or commercial.
Becker said there are plans for an expanded commercial and entertainment district in the future and another medical building.
“Much of what we were presenting five years ago was recognizing things could change,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said. “There could be some flexibility.”
City Planner Mike Schultz said the city and MV Ventures officials have been working on the updated plans for several months.
Many of the updates involved open spaces, including trail dedication and a new city park east of the high-density residential development.
The Viking Lakes plaza next to the TCO Stadium will be designated a private/public space, and the city will have access to hold events there such as Eagan Marketfest.
Schultz clarified that the city can transfer the use to a city approved organization such as Art Works.
“Our intent is to have people go through that public plaza area on a daily basis,” Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Poppen said. “We’re considering it a public area. Our intent is for people to utilize that plaza on a daily basis for lunches, walking and people to exercise.”
With more people living in the area, they figured more people may want to use it. It will also be accessible for athletic training programming from Training HAUS.
There were some questions from Eagan City Council members regarding the environmental sustainability language, but ultimately the majority of the City Council approved the updated preliminary planned development agreement, master sign agreement, open space and trail plan and tree preservation agreement for Viking Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.