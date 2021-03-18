Commercial drones are coming, but can be managed, official says
Drones give some people the creeps.
It’s unsettling to imagine unmanned aerial vehicles with cameras peeking into bedrooms, dropping packages from the sky, filling neighborhoods with whiny propeller noise and buzzing low enough to upset the family dog.
Burnsville City Council Member Dan Kealey understands these concerns. But as the only Minnesota member of a national advisory group on integrating drones into U.S. airspace, he’s confident they can be answered.
“Drones don’t have to be scary,” Kealey said. “With logical rules, we can have safe and enjoyable drones integrated into our lives for recreation and service use.”
Kealey is a member of the Unmanned Air Mobility Integration Advisory Forum recently created by the National League of Cities. The group will advise government and industry players on managing drone use in the airspace over cities and towns.
Kealey sought the appointment as a member of the NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee. According to the NLC, drones represent the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. transportation sector.
Now is the time for all levels of government to address drone management, Kealey said.
“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is more than welcoming the involvement of the National League of Cities,” Kealey said. “It, too, is developing the governance rules and technology. And it needs input. It needs it from the grassroots, because the FAA knows that these drones, once they’re in the air, the FAA may have oversight, but they have to take off and land from somewhere, and they’re likely going to take off and land from cities across the country.”
First, some ground rules are already on the books.
Harassment, unauthorized surveillance and stalking are illegal, whether carried out in the flesh or at the direction of a drone operator, Kealey said. And Minnesota passed a law last year requiring law enforcement to get warrants before using drones to surveil homes, he said.
Cities and towns have rights in drone management.
“Municipalities can govern what happens on the ground,” Kealey said. “So takeoff and landing zones are what cities are going to focus on. The FAA manages once it’s in the air.”
But questions remain.
“Safety concerns, privacy concerns, noise concerns — those are the things that always emerge as the first questions that start popping up in people’s heads,” Kealey said.
“And of course,” he said, “how’s the community going to feel about drones flying over their streets, their roads, about drones landing in the next-door neighbor’s front yard or porch, or dropping a package from a cable?”
What about noise from the electric propellers? Drone size is a factor, Kealey said.
“It’s a relatively low-decibel whine but it could be considered a nuisance to some people because it’s new — they’ve never had to deal with it before,” he said.
Commercial drones must be registered with the federal government. The FAA requires that all drones manufactured after 2019 have a chip inserted with a unique remote ID, Kealey said. By September 2023 the chip must be added to all existing drones.
The FAA has also loosened some rules in the past year, such as removing a ban on nighttime flights and dropping a requirement that commercial drones operating over cars and buildings have parachutes, Kealey said.
Most drone use in this country is recreational, Kealey said. But commercial use is developing and will proliferate. In remote parts of Africa, drones have delivered medicines and light-weight medical equipment for years, he said.
“It’s the development and growth of the commercial drone market that is going to more than ever trigger states and localities to develop laws and ordinances to govern it,” Kealey said.
Pharmacies delivering prescription drugs to homes will be major players, he said. So will delivery services like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, DoorDash and Grubhub.
The NLC advisory group has heard presentations from drone industry vendors and will work with retailers and delivery services as commercial use grows, Kealey said.
Minnesota has a drone expert at the Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics he can lean on for expertise, Kealey said. Katrina Gilmore is an Apple Valley resident who used to own a drone business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.