Design ready after months of planning
If everything goes as planned, the safety improvements to Diffley Road near Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle and Eagan High School should be complete by the time school starts in the fall.
The current plan is to reconstruct Diffley Road between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail down from four lanes to two.
The project will also include the construction of two single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail, a new access road to Eagan High School from Daniel Drive, and parking lot improvements in the schools.
The majority of construction is scheduled to occur outside school months.
A series of online presentations by Dakota County earlier this month highlighted the pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon.
The current plan is to put the RRFBs at the intersections at Braddock Trail, Daniel Drive and Diffley Marketplace intersections along Diffley Road. There are also RRFBs planned for the intersections at Pennsylvania Avenue and Ventnor Avenue along Braddock Trail.
“They provide push button control for pedestrians,” said Chris Chromy, principal transportation engineer with Bolton & Menk, during the virtual meeting Feb. 2. “They activate a warning traffic system to indicate there’s a pedestrian.”
Drivers should clearly see the pedestrian crossing prior to the roundabout, he said, and there will also be signs to remind drivers they’re required to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The RRFBs are strategically placed where pedestrians are crossing.
They are not essential to the design but they are an added enhancement, which have been added later in the design process, Cromey said.
He indicated that District 196 also plans to have crossing guards at the locations.
Cromey said there are risks with any interaction with a pedestrian and vehicle.
“With the roundabout crossings, we’re reducing the risks,” Cromey said.
It is likely the speed limit along the section of road will be permanently reduced due to the changes in road design.
“We anticipate the driver’s behavior will change,” Dakota County project manager Jenna Fabish said during an Eagan City Council workshop Tuesday. “It won’t be as comfortable to go as fast as it is to do today.”
A speed study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation would determine the new speed limit.
Vehicles “can’t go much faster than 20 miles per hour through the roundabout,” Cromey said.
There will also be a higher elevation and vegetation in the middle of the roundabout, which “interrupts the eye of the driver approaching the roundabout and helps encourage vehicles to slow down,” he said.
The roundabouts are big enough for buses to pass through.
There are also several drop off/pick up enhancements with the school district parking lots along with a new pedestrian trail connecting the Braddock Trail intersection with the schools.
Plans also include an offset median island along Diffley Road to help pedestrians get off the roadway quicker and allow them to cross traffic one direction at a time.
Based on national studies, the whole design will improve the yield rate for drivers; reduce the distance pedestrians need to cross; and it will naturally lower the speed of vehicles.
Cromey said the plans will also address vehicle traffic congestion. By adding a second entrance to the school district, there will be more options to enter the schools.
The project is fully funded thanks to $4 million from the Minnesota bonding bill approved last year.
The remaining comes from District 196 ($108,000), Eagan ($181,000) and Dakota County ($1.01 million)
Cromey said they hope to send out a request for bids in spring.
Diffley Road between Daniel Drive and Braddock Trial will likely be closed while school is out June 1-Aug. 27.
Detours will use Lexington, Cliff Road and Highway 3, and not local streets. Officials indicated they may install “Local Traffic Only” signs to discourage people from commuting through neighborhoods.
Diffley Marketplace and the schools will be accessible during construction.
District 196 is also working on a Safe Routes to School Plan for Eagan High School, Dakota Hills Middle School and Northview Elementary School.
The plan aims to address safety for students walking and biking to and from these schools.
Transportation Project Manager Cody Christianson with Bolton & Menk said a group of city, school and Dakota County officials along with parents and students have been meeting monthly.
For more information visit mnsaferoutesplanning.org/eagan196.
