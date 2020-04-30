Farmington teachers talk about how they and their students adapted to distance learning
The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed almost everybody’s work routine. That’s especially true in education, where teachers are confronting their biggest professional challenge — re-imagining how they do their jobs, on the fly, and with little precedent to guide them.
With distance learning extended to the end of the 2019-20 academic year in Minnesota, the Dakota County Tribune contacted four Farmington School District teachers to ask how they and their students have adapted to the new reality.
Katie Landers
Farmington Elementary
Landers is a kindergarten teacher, and her students are easily distracted even in the best of times. She said she learned flexibility is crucial when she’s not in the same room as her students.
She also found families that were eager to help.
“A parent’s role as ‘kindergarten teacher’ is often going to be more hands-on than it would be with older grades,” Landers said. “I have tried to assign a variety of activities and offered students the opportunity to choose what activities they would like to work on.”
SeeSaw, a digital portfolio and parent communication platform, has been a home run for Landers. “I love that it allows students to lead the way and initiate their own conversations about topics they have going on and are important to them,” she said.
One of her students had caterpillars at his house. He sent video updates to share with the class, which Landers posted on a blog. “I think it’s pretty cool that this has become his specialty and initiated by him,” Landers said.
The technology has been “a great way to stay connected without me having to lead every conversation,” she added.
Still, something is missing when everybody can’t be in the same place. “The most important factor for any classroom family is spending time together,” Landers said.
Distance learning has allowed students to share glimpses of their non-school lives with their classmates, but “when you spend so much time together celebrating each other with everything from lost teeth and new shoes to meeting goals and achieving huge milestones, a bond forms that is hard to describe to anyone who isn’t a part of it,” said Landers.
As anxious as Landers is to return to the traditional classroom setting, she said she will value her experience in distance learning.
“I have been given the opportunity to reflect on the relationships I have with people in my life,” she said. “I am especially aware of how much I miss my co-workers and how grateful I am to work with people I respect and care about so much, and now I have been able to develop new relationships with my student families. I have never had so much contact back and forth with the parents of my students.”
Jon Graff
Farmington High School
In addition to figuring out a way to teach U.S. History remotely, Graff, also Farmington’s varsity baseball coach, has had to console players whose season ended before it began.
Graff said nearly all of his students are up to date on what classes are doing. There can be uncomfortable pauses as students mute and un-mute themselves so only one is talking at a time.
“When you only interact over the computer it doesn’t have the same atmosphere,” he said. “You don’t really get the same interactions, relationships, communication or chance to get a pulse of the class.”
Instead of an unwieldy online group discussion with 34 history students and their teacher, Graff has had students sign on in groups of six for discussions. “This seems to work well as students can sign up with friends, if they want, and they can choose the day and time that works best for them. Many students don’t really want to talk in front of others, so signing up with friends makes it easier for them.”
Graff has posted all his lectures to YouTube and uses Schoology, a social networking and learning management system, to communicate individually with students, who also submit their work to Schoology.
“There continue to be really good interactions,” Graff said. “I do think some of the newness of distance learning has worn off a bit, but they realize this is the new norm, for now, and are really doing a good job. Then, for those who are struggling a little, we are able to check in with them more often and see how else we can help or what else they need.”
Some students miss seeing their friends, and Graff said a number of his students “would also really like to be conducting their learning at school and have more of a separation between home and school life.”
Graff said he has tried to evaluate distance learning not just from a teacher’s perspective, but from a student’s. It has required teachers to adapt in ways they didn’t anticipate. “Distance learning has forced me to look at what I teach, how I teach it, what is really important and what I want students to be able to do,” he said.
“I also think so many teachers have compassion and sympathy for what the students are experiencing, and missing out on, that we’re doing everything we can to reach them and help however they may need it,” he added.
Jessica Bateman
Dodge Middle School
“Distance learning has challenged me to become a better educator,” said Bateman, who teaches Spanish as well as GlobeTrotters, a course designed to introduce students to the culture of Spanish-speaking countries.
“While we have an academic curriculum to teach to the students, educators also provide a lot more for students,” she said. “Relationships are so important, especially during this challenging time. I have worked hard to keep communication with students, parents and colleagues a key part of my work in distance learning. Sure, I’m happy when students complete their assignments, but what really brings me joy is connecting with them via Google Meets.”
Technology already used in the Farmington district has helped students adapt. With the exception of video conferencing using Google Meets, Bateman said all the platforms she has used in distance learning are programs she used in the classroom. Programs such as Quizizz, Kahoot and Gimkit provide a dose of familiarity to students who are learning new content, she added.
The downside for a language teacher is distance learning can’t replace actual in-person classroom conversations.
“I think the most difficult part for everyone is that we miss being together as a school community,” Bateman said. “There are definitely things that can’t be duplicated. I tend to use a lot of collaborative activities in the classroom which are difficult to do virtually. In teaching Spanish, the interpersonal aspect of communication has been difficult.”
Another consideration for teachers working from home is their families also likely are home. Bateman has a 2-year-old and said she’s been fortunate her husband also has been home during the pandemic to help with parenting. Colleagues have been supervising their own children’s distance learning while they teach their students.
Teaching from home definitely is not a matter of working when you feel like it, Bateman said.
“Finding a work-home life balance can be difficult, but setting a daily routine has helped me,” she said.
Josh Hall
Farmington High School
Hall is an art teacher at Farmington High, specializing in ceramics. He’s had to figure out a way to teach a subject virtually when it’s best taught hands-on. His students, after all, probably don’t have access to the necessary equipment at their homes.
“It’s not ideal,” Hall said. “But I feel fortunate to be working in Farmington. Our administration has given us a lot of support. They’ve given us a lot of room to be creative. Of course, the biggest challenge is not actually being in the classroom with the kids, but we’re still in contact with the kids and their parents, and everybody involved.”
Hall and colleague Andrew Paul already had posted a number of demonstration videos to the video platform PlayPosit. When school buildings across Minnesota closed in mid-March, Hall and Paul spent three full days creating and uploading more videos for their students.
“It’s gone well,” Hall said. “Like everybody who’s doing distance learning, there are good days and bad days, but the students have really been understanding.”
In Hall’s ninth-grade class, he has not tried to have everybody meet at once. He has divided them into several groups, most of which see each other Google Meets. But one group did not want to be on Google Meets and has used other methods, including texts and emails, to communicate.
Hall said he has seen instances where having to spend more time at home might have benefited students. During a typical school day, a student might have an hour at most to devote to art class. But now, assuming they have the required materials and equipment, they could spend more time on a project than they might otherwise because they’re home most of the day.
As difficult as distance learning can be, it will benefit teachers after they return to the classroom, Hall said. “The hard part is not getting to see everybody in person,” he said, “but this has helped me become more effective at communicating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.