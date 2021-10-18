Artistry with tattoos and body piercing
Artistry in the form of tattooing and body piercing can be a means for self-expression and even healing.
Travis and Mandalynn Daugherty are the owners of the new Zion Tattooing and Piercing studio that will open in Tamarack Ridge Center in Farmington.
The couple are excited to embark on this new venture. They met at a tattoo shop in 2008 when they worked together. Travis, a veteran, licensed tattoo artist, and Mandalynn is licensed to do body piercings. She attends the Association of Professional Piercing workshops to gain more skills at professional development sessions where they teach and set high industry standards.
As a young boy, Travis was fascinated with drawing and a fellow classmate told him he could practice and become a better artist. He continued his artistry by creating detailed sketches of Ninja Turtles, video game characters and moved on to sports stars.
“I have always been in love with art, and I always got in trouble at school and at jobs for drawing when I was not supposed to and when I was a little kid, I was thinking, how will I make a career out of art when all the famous artists are dead?” Travis said.
When asked how she became interested in body piercing, Mandalynn spoke with candor to share her story. “I had a crummy experience in getting a body piercing and that person was not well trained, and it was painful and I thought this is what people are dealing with, and I thought I can do better,” she said.
Today Mandalynn expresses how she is super passionate about her work and making her clients satisfied and happy with the work that is an expression of themselves.
The studio is decorated with a spa boutique feel with bright white walls, gold accents and modern sliding barn doors. A sparkly chandelier welcomes guests and shiny glass cases flank the lobby area filled with body jewelry pieces for personal expression to accent body piercing.
“It is considered fine body jewelry that is top-of-the-line quality in the industry, and the pieces are top quality and hand polished,” she said.
The studio is designed with four tattoo rooms, a body piercing booth and a healing lounge area for customers to relax after a session. This space can also service clients as a place to experience relaxing energy, healing, and biofeedback. A waiting lounge space offers customers a fireplace burning on flatscreen TV hung above a hot beverage station.
“I love identity work and I think body piercing and tattoos have such a big influence in identity work inside on an individual, and it is cool to be a part of that right-of-passage like for kids to get their ears pierced,” Mandalynn said.
For many, body piercing can be about personal self-expression and style, she said.
“A lot of times it is about reclaiming people’s bodies after trauma or moving into new seasons of their life,” she said. Some clients are dealing with the death of loved ones or who may be recovering from an eating disorder or drug and alcohol addiction.
“They may decide to seek out tattooing or piercing before going to therapy,” she said.
Travis remembers his first tattoo at 23 years old. As a horror film fan, he decided as a teenager to get tattoos of horror flick fans, but he took those off years ago.
Today one of his colorful, “sleeve arm tattoos” is called organic bio mech and his right arm tattoo shows a shark to express his desire to go after what he wants in life.
“It all has different symbology to me, and it is kind of a thing that I want to be more of and something I want to go after with more passion than aggression,” Travis said.
“Tattooing is a more common way for people to just express themselves, and before people did not do it as often because there were a lot of negative connotations,” Mandalynn said.
Body tattoos are no longer just a trend, but it has become increasingly more widely accepted and popular for all ages, the couple said.
“Even when we got started it was still a little grungy, but then there were people who were starting to emerge with professional ideas and raising the bar, but over the last 10 years it has gotten a lot cleaner and a lot more accepted,” Mandalynn said.
The small business name “Zion” refers to a calming safe haven or breakthrough, Mandalynn said. That is what they hope their new studio will become when clients come in to embark on new life chapters.
“We want to be holistic and high end where guests can get the entire experience and help their entire being,” Mandalynn said.
Travis said he really likes the consultation with clients to talk about what kind of tattoo they want him to create as a form of artistry and self-expression.
The studio is all booked with more than 50 clients on a waiting list, as the couple asks the public to be patient with the process. Clients can make an appointment and they will be selling gift cards. They are thrilled with the interest and the supportive feedback received on social media platforms.
“We want to add more artists, but we are not in a big hurry to do so because we are really wanting to establish our roots and our reputation and with four kids it is a little bit slower process,” she said.
“We are also trained in inner healing ministries with our church,” Mandalynn said. The couple attends The House Church in Eagan and plan to offer transformational and coaching programs to aid clients with identity work and self-love.
Zion Tattooing and Piercing is located at 20700 Chippendale Ave. West located off Highway 3 in Farmington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.