Youth took home fishing poles,
bait and tackle
The first Eagan Cops and Bobbers fishing event at Thomas Lake Park may have hooked a few young people into learning about fishing, but the outreach event was designed to have them spend time with Eagan Police and build relationships.
About 24 young people ages 10 to 15 registered for the May 21 morning event. About 13 Eagan Police Department staff, which included officers, detectives and command staff, hung out with the children.
Curious children learned a few fishing lessons from the city’s Water Resource Team. Each child was given a donated fishing pole to take home, along with bait and fishing tackle. Prizes were awarded during a trivia game with questions about the Eagan Police Department, local lakes, fish native to Minnesota, and conservation.
After an introduction, the children were split into three groups and rotated through three different stations before having lunch.
Rich Evans, an administrative sergeant and public information officer, said the event was a way to build relationships with youths and families.
“All in all, it was a good morning for fishing and a great opportunity to connect with youth in the community,” Evans said.
Eagan offers many outreach events throughout the year.
“Other departments have posted similar events, and it gave us a chance to partner with the community,” Evans said.
Evans said Lt. John Collins spearheaded the event since he is an avid outdoorsmen who has a passion for hunting and fishing.
“In addition to police officers, detectives, and command staff, we had Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Garret Thomas here to talk to the kids, the Eagan High School baseball team members to help with the pier fishing, and city staff - Jessie Koehle, who is a water resources specialist,” Evans said.
Eagan Police had fun teaching youngsters fishing techniques and introduced some to the sport who had never touched a fishing rod, Evans said.
“There were a few kids that were really excited about the boat ride, too,” Evans said.
Like any outreach event, children benefit from time spent with adult leadership within the police agency, he said.
“One of the mission goals for the community is to engage and build a partnership as a whole department, and get to know officers in a positive way and not just getting to know them from calls for service,” Evans said.
Eagan Police Officer Aaron Machtemes offered a drone presentation, which showed how the department uses the technology to protect public safety.
Attendees also met Eagan Police K-9 Officer Tony Leicher, the handler for police dog Loki Malinois. Leicher talked about how the department enlists the aid of the city’s highly trained police dog to assist with solving crimes and aiding in public safety.
Another upcoming outreach event is National Night Out in August, which is the most visible event where officers visit neighborhoods from across the city. This is a chance to visit and get to know residents and families in a casual way at block parties with potluck food.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
