Investing in Farmington’s oldest school building became an issue of debate and division for Farmington School Board this year. While the debate was lengthy, the board approved projects to renovate the building for future use.
A portion of the Instructional Services Center in downtown Farmington was built more than 106 years ago and served as the original town school. The ISC at 510 Walnut St. houses District 192 food services offices, the local food shelf, community education programs and special education classrooms.
Renovation project
The total early estimate to renovate the ISC was more than $10 million. It was originally projected that about 47 percent would be paid for from a tax levy and 53 percent with Long-Term Facilities Maintenance dollars.
Dan Miller, district director of operations, reported one of the ISC boilers was not functioning and the other boiler outlasted its tenure and was projected to stop working soon. The ISC renovation entailed installing a new HVAC system. Phase One called for interior bathroom renovations to make the building Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Other renovations included a remodel of the cafeteria and kitchen, as well as new carpet.
The Phase One work began in September and will run into January 2020 or beyond. Phase Two will tackle newer building sections beginning in February 2020 and going until July 2020 or beyond.
Split vote
In February, after an hour of heated debate, School Board members voted 4-2 to move forward with gathering plans and bids for the potential ISC renovation.
Board members who voted in favor were Jacilyn Doyle, Julie Singewald, Jake Cordes and Rebecca Kaletta. Steve Corraro and Melissa Sauser voted against the project, citing high taxes and needing to get more questions about the project answered by administration.
Corraro asked the board chair for more detailed information two weeks prior to the Feb. 11 board work session.
“I red flagged this and I wanted to understand the tax impact, and they weren’t sure and they said they did not yet have documentation on it,” Corraro said, in an interview.
The board finance committee reviewed the plans and approved it but all the information was not shared with the entire board, Corraro said.
“I want to have all the information, so I can make a good decision for the taxpayers,” he added.
District Superintendent Jay Haugen said at the Feb. 25 meeting that LTFM dollars are designed for districts to maintain school buildings, so it does not need to go to voters via another levy.
Haugen said: “We have a building that is fully used and we do not know what we would do if something happened to this building because it has so many programs, staff and students and we have the ability to maintain that building.”
In recent years District 192 has invested in a new roof and tuck pointing at the ISC building. Haugen said: “It is really taxing the amount we were meant to tax that we were provided by the state, and there will be some savings down the road.”
Low ISC bids
The board received good news Aug. 15 when the ISC bids came in $2.9 million less than original estimated.
The early project cost was estimated at $10,406,000. The final bid was $7,442,300.
The School Board approved most construction work to be completed by CM Construction Inc. of Burnsville.
“I am pleased to say even on behalf of our own architects and engineers, our bids came in below any and all of those estimates in a very good fashion as us for a district,” Miller said.
The ISC project that will be ongoing included a lot of coordination, in terms of planning and for the site to turn over the contract, Miller said. This included many hours by District Service Center staff who invested countless hours going through decades of district records to make sure the building rooms were ready for renovation.
Board Vice Chair Julie Singewald said: “I think this building has a lot of history and we recognize in this district that to rejuvenate that building is going to be a huge asset to our district, and there has been some great work to keep it in a financial amount that is also going to be beneficial to our district.”
