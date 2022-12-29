Grandfather fought for road safety at
intersection near Farmington High
Next summer Dakota County will install a median at the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue near Farmington High School that is intended to improve public safety after an outcry from elected city leadership and a Farmington grandfather.
Dakota County Board Member Mike Slavik sat in on many work sessions with Farmington City Council in the past year along with Farmington School Board in August along with the county director of transportation and a traffic engineer to talk with the board and field questions about the potential intersection project.
The county staff reported nine vehicle crashes have taken place at this intersection during that last three years and five of those crashes involved a southbound vehicle, according to Dakota County.
The project proposal aims to improve roadway safety.
The project calls for the installation of a right turn lane and a median to be constructed off Flagstaff Avenue in summer 2023 and be completed before fall back-to-school in September. This would require drivers to only be able to make right turns at the intersection. Upon completion, traffic heading south or east would need to make a right turn, followed by a U-turn at an adjacent median opening. This median proposal project that would be paid for by Dakota County would be cheaper than installing a stoplight or building a roundabout, the county reports.
Other traffic controls like a future traffic light or roundabout will mostly likely be constructed in the next 15 to 20 years when data traffic counts are higher, according to the county. The county traffic engineer stated this median traffic control would reduce conflict points and allow drivers on the north leg of Flagstaff to manage one direction of traffic at a time.
Farmington resident Paul Balus advocated for a solution at the intersection at City Council and School Board meetings in 2022 to share how his granddaughter who attends Farmington High School was broadsided at the intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021.
Balus commended the City Council for its support to bring solutions to the unsafe intersection.
“There needs to be something done because we have a lot of young drivers, and my wife and I were fortunate, I don’t know if you or anyone who has been in an accident, but it is earth shattering,” he said.
Farmington District Superintendent Jason Berg spoke about the need to protect student safety, educate young drivers, and how this new county roadway plan could impact district operations with busing schedules and potentially impact school start times due to school buses.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
