Change in top leadership and most administrative directors were top news at Farmington city hall throughout 2022.
Longtime Farmington City Administrator David McKnight who left in March to take on an administrative role for Dakota County government in Hastings.
The council thanked McKnight for his service to the city and the community and each him for his constant, calm leadership even when times have been challenging.
“After 10 and half years, tonight is my final City Council meeting as the Farmington city administrator, and it is a position that has showed me many different sides and parts that are positive and negative to a city that was my hometown because I was actually born here,” McKnight said.
McKnight said: “It is a different city, it is a better city, it’s a more complicated city and it is a larger city, and it is a more diverse city, and sadly it is a more toxic city, and it is a city that needs to understand the realities of our location,” McKnight said.
McKnight said he hoped his 10-plus years in the position has helped stabilize the city.
Lynn Gorski, assistant city administrator since August 2021, was hired as city administrator in May.
Gorski previously worked as the director of human resources for nine years for the city of Owatonna. Gorski began her work at city hall by learning about the city and the community as she oversaw the city’s IT department and overall technology, communications and two city liquor store operations.
Prior to joining Farmington, Gorski resigned from her seat on the Lakeville Area School Board.
“What I have learned is that it is so important to work together and have the conversations, and to talk about your differences and I think now there are so many times when people do not want to talk about their differences, but it is so important to have those open conversations and learn from each other,” Gorski said.
“There are a lot of opportunities in Farmington and there is a lot of new staff which I think is really unusual and it brings a lot of new excitement,” she said.
She said she wants to help promote the council’s initiatives that include growing and diversifying the city’s tax base.
Gorski thanked city leadership for having confidence in her, saying they are ready to move on as a team.
