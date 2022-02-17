During roundtable, state leaders hear
challenges facing communities
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan outlined on Tuesday what their public safety budget – including $300 million for cities, counties, and tribes – would mean for communities across the state during a roundtable discussion with Eagan city leaders at the Eagan Community Center.
Walz noted more than once during the hour-long session that the reason Eagan was selected as a community to hold a roundtable was the 20-year community visioning project called Eagan Forward and the new public safety programs being developed in the city of Eagan.
Those new programs include working with mental health professionals to address people in crisis encountered by Eagan police and fire personnel, along with the city’s recent conversion from a volunteer fire department to having full-time firefighters/EMTs.
Participating in the roundtable were Police Chief Roger New, Fire Chief Hugo Searle, Mayor Mike Maguire and City Administrator Dianne Miller.
Walz said during the session that the average city in Minnesota would receive about $240,000 to invest in public safety. The city of Eagan would receive over $1 million, according to a detailed analysis released Tuesday. Other cities noted as being in line for over $1 million were St. Cloud, Duluth and Rochester.
“Protecting Minnesotans’ safety is our top priority,” Walz said. “By taking a comprehensive, modern approach to public safety, our budget provides communities the resources they need to keep every neighborhood safe. Whether it’s providing communities with the funding to attract and hire new officers, purchase a new fire truck, or invest in modern technology, our plan recognizes that the public safety needs of a community are best met locally. ”
“As a city, we’ve worked as partners with our public safety personnel to build and maintain community trust, and we are proud that nine in 10 Eagan residents rate our public safety positively,” Maguire said. He said the budget proposal would allow the city to continue serving the community the ways we know best.
“As law enforcement agencies see recruitment decline nationwide, we welcome this state investment. This is a plan that supports local law enforcement,” New said in a press release. “This budget would allow us to invest in new technology, explore ways to further reach out to our community, and create and expand cadet recruitment programs, including funding to recruit and train nontraditional law enforcement candidates.”
The funding proposal would allow the Eagan Fire Department to continue to invest in “additional pathways to diversify our force and make sure our fire department reflects the community we are serving,” Searle said.
“Additionally, one of the most important solutions for mental health issues is identifying unmet needs of patients in the community and connecting them with the resources early on,” he said.
Other features of the budget proposal include recruiting peace officers, providing investigative support to local agencies, grant funds for community-based crime prevention grants such as probation, youth services, truancy programs, elder abuse prevention, neighborhood watch, and resident engagement.
It would also fund a statewide violent crime initiative and provide resources to programs serving youth, including after school activities, tutoring, mentoring, and other services.
