Alexander Christopher Hummel Jr., 33, of Eagan, was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary, violation of a harassment restraining order, and obstructing the legal process in connection with a nine-hour standoff in Eagan on Sunday, according to a release from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
Eagan Police responded at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 28 to report that Hummel was inside a residence in the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in violation of a harassment restraining order.
“Upon arrival at the residence, officers located Hummel’s vehicle in the driveway and determined that he had entered the residence through a side door,” according to the release. “Officers saw several fresh shoeprints on the side door, the lock on the door appeared to have been smashed in, and blankets had been hung over all of the windows of the residence.”
Eagan Police were unable to make contact with Hummel inside the house. The reporting party provided officers a key and granted permission for them to enter the residence to apprehend Hummel, but officers determined that Hummel had damaged the locks from inside the residence, and that prevented officers from using the key to gain access, the release said.
Officers then set up a perimeter around the residence and began to negotiate Hummel’s exit.
At about 2:30 p.m., officers heard a single gunshot from inside the residence. Officers spoke with Hummel and attempted to convince him to leave the residence.
“While Hummel did exit the residence several times during his negotiations with officers, each time he immediately re-entered the residence again,” according to the release.
During the active incident, police advised neighbors to shelter in place.
At about 9:30 p.m., Hummel was taken into custody by officers without incident.
Officers searched the residence and found no one else in the home. Law enforcement located a 9 mm handgun that belonged to the reporting party and was in a gun case, according to the release.
“Wrapped around the handle of the gun case was a cable lock that officers determined was not secure to the case,” the release states.
Officers saw the key to the cable lock was already inserted into the lock mechanism.
Along with the handgun, officers also located three empty magazines and one of the magazines was in the handgun, along with a magazine loaded with eight live rounds, the release said.
Hummel made his first court appearance Tuesday. Bail was set at $150,000 with conditions or $100,000 with conditions.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said: “I wish to commend the Eagan Police Department and all the other assisting law enforcement agencies for their work in deescalating a volatile situation which led to the safe apprehension of Mr. Hummel.”
Hummel’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Dakota County Courthouse in Hastings.
