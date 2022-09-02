Man charged after Eagan standoff
Submitted image

Alexander Christopher Hummel Jr., 33, of Eagan, was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary, violation of a harassment restraining order, and obstructing the legal process in connection with a nine-hour standoff in Eagan on Sunday, according to a release from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Eagan Police responded at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 28 to report that Hummel was inside a residence in the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in violation of a harassment restraining order.

Tags

Load comments