Organizers invite public to Jan. 28 event
Farmington Expo organizers decided to change the name of the event to better reflect the mission of shop local, as this year it’s called the Favor Farmington Expo.
The name change stemmed from the city’s Favor Farmington slogan used in 2020 during the pandemic. It was a reminder to residents to think about how they could shop local.
Emilee Shearer, Farmington’s recreation supervisor, said the event committee decided to bring the name back on a permanent basis for the expo.
“The change reflects the focus back to Farmington businesses,” Shearer said.
The free Favor Farmington Expo is open to the public 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave. The open house format allows attendees to meet business owners at booths that showcase information about their goods and services. Many civic groups, churches, and nonprofits are participating.
The annual expo, sponsored primarily by the city of Farmington, Farmington School District and Farmington Community Education, is also sponsored by the Dakota County Tribune.
The city plans to connect with residents at several booths with information about the Rambling River Center, Parks and Recreation, the Rambling River Model Railroad Club and the Farmington Fire Department.
“The community event serves as a reminder for residents to understand how important it is to shop local and support businesses that choose to be a part of the community,” Shearer said. “Our national resources specialist Ed Rutledge will also have a planning information table to give out information about emerald ash borer.”
When asked why locals and residents should consider attending the event when many events have a social media presence and sign ups can be done online, Shearer said: “Beyond the fact that it is great to see returning businesses as well as new businesses and see what is out there to shop local and support business, it is good to see the community and see everyone pop out of their homes and be engaged with the community and this builds relationship and we all want to have that experience.”
Mandy Clementz, the enrichment and marketing director for Farmington Community Education an part of the event committee, said last year 70 local businesses and groups signed and this year there are already 60.
Favor Farmington offers entertainment from local youths. The large recital will have two free shows – at 9 a.m. Holly’s Dance and Mentoring and at 10 a.m. Synergy Dance Center.
A few Farmington High programs will have booths that include Farmington High Rogue Robotics and Farmington Community Education Music Academy.
Clementz said: “I think the Favor Farmington Expo is a special because people are getting together face to face, it is a social event where people are chatting, and is a great place to come and see what is happening in our community.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
