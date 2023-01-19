Favor Farmington Expo slated for Jan. 28 at Farmington High

The public is invited to the free Favor Farmington Expo 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Organizers invite public to Jan. 28 event 

Farmington Expo organizers decided to change the name of the event to better reflect the mission of shop local, as this year it’s called the Favor Farmington Expo.

