Private school currently located in Bloomington
The Lakeville City Council approved on Nov. 1 changes in land use and zoning that would pave the way for the move of the private school United Christian Academy from Bloomington to a 47-acre site in Lakeville, along with facilitating the move of a nonprofit alternative medical clinic to the site.
The prekindergarten through 12th grade school, which currently serves about 325 students, would be expanded to 18,000 square feet with an expectation to serve 1,600 students.
“We are very excited about the opportunity,” said Evan Dalrymple, UCA executive director.
The site south of 210th Street/County Road 70 and west of Interstate 35 is owned by the Hack family and is about 16 miles from UCA’s current Bloomington location.
UCA would be co-located with the nonprofit Neurosciences Institute of Pastoral Medicine and the Sano Wellness Center, which offers alternative medical treatment that focuses on helping children and adults with trauma recover using a Christian perspective.
NSIPM would move from its current Lakeville location of 20520 Keokuk Ave. to the site less than a mile to the south. Some of NSIPM and Sano’s work would be integrated with the school, including the possible use of horse therapy.
Developer Kotula Properties LCC asked for a Comprehensive Guide plan change for UCA’s portion of the property from commercial to medium-to-high-density residential, which allows for a school use. The commercial zoning would remain for NSIPM and Sano Wellness.
Some on the city’s Planning Commission members were hesitant to change the commercial zoning for the property, which is along the heavily traveled I-35 corridor and has commercial uses to the north, including Compeer Financial and Candlewood Suites. The members though also supported the idea of having the school in Lakeville. Both the Planning Commission and the City Council unanimously approved the rezoning.
A portion of the site already has access to sewer and water facilities, but the southern portion of the site does not. That is where soccer and baseball fields would be located.
UCA launched in fall 2019 as a result of the merger of Bethany Academy and Life Academy of Bloomington, and with Christian Life Academy of Farmington, which had 104 years of combined operation prior to the merger.
UCA draws students from 22 cities in the metro area.
It plans to offer programs in aviation, technical education, computer science and a clinical research partnership with NSIPM.
NSIPM and Sano Wellness, founded in 2018, focuses on stress reduction and trauma therapy. The treatment concentrates on neurological stressors that hinder healing. They partner with practitioners in chiropractic, acupuncture, neuromuscular massage, counseling and exercise psychology.
