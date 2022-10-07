Two candidates have filed for two, four-year Farmington City Council seats to be decided in the Nov. 8 election.
The two candidates are Council Member Nick Lien and Holly Bernatz. Council Member Katie Bernhjelm did not file for reelection.
Lien, who filed on Aug. 2, was appointed by the council in January to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by former Council Member Joy Pearson who stepped down due to work commitments.
Holly Bernatz
1) What inspired you to seek a council seat and how would you like to see growth progress in Farmington in next five to 10 years?
I love this community. I want it to grow, be fruitful, and remain a place that people want to come to, to raise their kids. Even more, I want Farmington to be a place that those kids return to, to raise their families! I believe that now is the time to build on that vision.
As a small business owner in Farmington, I feel that I’m in a unique position to understand both the needs/desires of our residents as well as the needs of the business community. I believe that to be a valuable perspective to bring to the council.
2) What would be your top priorities on the council?
- Business support, development and expansion:
- Get feedback from businesses: What are we doing well? What needs improvement?
- Study communities that have successfully overcome resident/business imbalance. What have they done? What makes sense for us?
- Sound fiscal decision-making:
- Be a good steward of tax dollars and resources.
- Support our police and fire departments:
- Ensure that our police/fire can grow with our community, remain visible and responsive.
- Green space:
- Understand how residents want to use our parks and trails system.
- Consider long-term planning/cost to maintain alongside the current desires for use.
3) In what area could the City Council be doing better?
In the past, I sometimes felt like things were done without much consideration for what residents want or what the city needs (long-term). I look forward to bringing my unique perspective as both a resident and small business owner in conjunction with the voice of the community to make decisions that just make sense.
What excites me most is the opportunity to dive deeper into the goals and challenges our wonderful community faces as we continue on this trajectory of growth. I look forward to collaborating with residents, our School Board members, and my peers to bring forward the best opportunities for our hometown.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Farmington and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Farmington Police Department’s budget?
Our Police Department is strong and supported both by the City Council and by our residents. Crime rates across the state have risen, but here in Farmington we are not seeing the same increase. We have consistently been rated among the top 10 safest cities in Minnesota and we have a borderline non-existent attrition rate due to the positive culture in our department.
As a council member I see my role as one that ensures that our department continues to have what it needs. Strong and supported community-based police efforts and a well-funded Fire Department ensure that our emergency response teams can grow with our community, remain visible and responsive.
5) How can Farmington leverage itself as a southern suburb and communicate with businesses to come into town and open a new business in the industrial or retail areas?
Strategic growth initiatives are at the forefront of the tax base conversation. Our top employers fall largely in the industrial area. Continued expansion of our industrial park area, retail commercial base and proper zoning for future development is top priority.
We need to study our surrounding communities and others that have successfully overcome resident/business imbalance to see what they’ve done to grow the business sector and what pitfalls to avoid.
Furthermore, we need to review our 2040 Comp Plan and the Downtown Redevelopment Plan to see if they still make sense in a post-pandemic business climate.
We will accomplish our growth goals through proper zoning, creative initiatives to draw businesses to Farmington, and by educating our residents on the collective responsibility we share to support these businesses as they choose our community.
Nick Lien, incumbent
1) What inspired you to seek a council seat and how would you like to see growth progress in Farmington in the next five to 10 years?
There are multiple reasons for this, but at the core I think the pandemic really highlighted how bad the breakdown in government has gotten over the last several years because of a perceived divide in society. When I see a 14% turnout in primaries, what I see is people frustrated with extremism. I entered politics to remind people that the majority does still believe in compromise.
I would love to see a thriving commercial and industrial footprint enter Farmington over the coming years, and I believe we can achieve it without sacrificing our small-town charm.
2) What would be your top priorities on the council?
Business Growth: Farmington needs a more diversified tax base to help ease the residential tax levy and enable larger city projects.
Balanced Taxes: Do our best to continue the downward trend in tax rate while ensuring that we are not creating more expensive problems down the road.
Attracting and Retaining Talent: Foster and grow a healthy team in city hall. Prioritize collaboration. Clearly define roles and expectations. Encourage personal growth opportunities within the city.
3) In what area could the City Council be doing better?
In talking with some of our local businesses, I think some of them tend to feel like the council does not check in with them with enough frequency, or that we take our small businesses for granted. We could always be doing better at staying in contact with them (and residents) to proactively ensure their needs are being met. This is an area that we will never be perfect in; however, so I do encourage people to reach out to us with their concerns as well.
I think another potential change that I have lobbied for is in how we approach our budget process. I would prefer to see a more sorted order of priorities on paper over the general guideline method we use today. Having a consistent story for the council to show to its residents for its assigned priorities helps keep a clearer picture.
4) Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Farmington and why or why not? What are your priorities for the Farmington Police Department’s budget?
Farmington has one of the lowest crime rates in all of Dakota County. I think we can enjoy that in large part thanks to our outstanding police department. Our staff is so well-seasoned and our turnover so low that the only downside to our department is that several of our senior leadership will be retiring over the next few years, and the city will need to ensure that our gold standard isn’t tarnished during the transition.
Budgeting for the next few years should work to minimize the ripple effect seen by these transitions to avoid spikes in the public safety budget which is the largest in the city. I would also advocate for state or federal aid as a means of funding the police department expansion project that has been proposed, as I believe it is prohibitively expensive to exclusively fund via municipal taxes.
5) How can Farmington leverage itself as a southern suburb and communicate with businesses to come into town and open a new business in the industrial or retail areas?
In some ways I think this problem will solve itself with time. There are thousands of Farmington residents who travel outside the city for work, and many of them would much rather not commute and stay local. It should be very easy to sell such a desirable resource pool. It just becomes a question of frequency.
Our community development group should always be in contact with local chambers for any potential leads and follow up.
Most importantly, from the moment a potential developer initiates contact with the city, we should be doing everything in our power to identify their roadblocks and work through them.
We cannot hold onto doing things the way we did a decade ago for the sake of precedent, as it clearly has not resulted in any significant commercial or industrial growth.
