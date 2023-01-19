Twin Cities Orthopedics opens bioengineering lab

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Bioengineering Lab opened a first of its kind independent facility Jan. 16 on the Viking Lakes campus. The lab features state-of-the-art technology and resources that is dedicated to achieving world-class outcomes, according to a press release.

Independent facility is first of its kind in Minnesota

