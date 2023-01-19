Twin Cities Orthopedics opens bioengineering lab

Independent facility is first of its kind in Minnesota
The Twin Cities Orthopedics Bioengineering Lab opened a first of its kind independent facility Jan. 16 on the Viking Lakes campus.
Independent facility is first of its kind in Minnesota
The Twin Cities Orthopedics Bioengineering Lab opened a first of its kind independent facility Jan. 16 on the Viking Lakes campus.
The lab features state-of-the-art technology and resources that is dedicated to achieving world-class outcomes, according to a press release.
The facility will allow physicians and researchers to conduct research studies and training.
“The TCO Bio Lab will be one of the top facilities in North America,” said TCO’s Dr. Robert LaPrade. “In addition to being able to provide bench-to-bedside answers for treating complex sports medicine pathologies in the research portion of the lab, it will also allow surgeons to hone their skills and develop improved surgical procedures in the Bioskills Lab. This lab will also provide one of the top opportunities for resident and fellow education in the country.”
Research can take years to affect how patients are treated; however, the goal of the TCO Bio Lab is to have a more direct impact with research focused on improving patient care and outcomes in the immediate future.
“This is yet one more example of how TCO leads the way in our community and advances orthopedic care worldwide,” said TCO’s Dr. Corey Wulf.
From robotic joint testing to 3-D printing, the TCO Bio Lab’s top-of-the line technology will allow for collaboration with the nationally recognized Sports Science Lab located next door at Training HAUS that is powered by TCO. Together the innovative labs will work to gain a broader understanding of joint mechanics, the release said.
Having a dedicated space for surgical training is also impactful for education programs and bioskills training will allow the practice to host vendors for lab sessions and conferences.
“There are still so many questions that we are exploring in regard to optimal implant design, fracture care, and reconstruction techniques,” said TCO’s Dr. Jeffery Seybold. “We can now provide our faculty and fellows the opportunity to pursue answers that ultimately enhance patient care.”
TCO’s dedicated teams of independent physicians, specialty providers and care coordinators serve patients in clinic locations, walk-in orthopedic urgent care locations, and numerous other therapy and specialty care settings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.